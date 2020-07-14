SI All-American Candidate Raesjon Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Raesjon Davis

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 215 pounds

Position: Linebacker

School: Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei

Committed to: LSU

Projected Position: Inside Linebacker

Frame: Great length relative to height. Has a lot of room to physically mature, especially in upper half. Strong trunk built for power.

Athleticism: A true three-down linebacker with the ability to run down the line or make plays in space. Physical at the point of attack with edge ability versus the pass and run. Possesses adequate burst and bend to remain on the outside long term. Runs better than he tests with countless examples of elite closing speed.

Instincts: Possesses rare coverage instincts and ball skills for a second-level player. Appears most comfortable on the outside, with great motor skill and heavy hands in moving towards the passer. Sure tackler in space with the innate ability to combat blockers with speed or physicality.

Polish: Aggressive nature but plays well within frame and responsibility. Understands leverage versus the run and the pass and knows when to ‘fire his gun’ after play diagnosis. Strong footwork relative to given role with true spacial awareness. Can hold his own against No. 2 or 3 to the short-to-intermediate level. Can disengage in the wash or in space without giving ground. Advanced hand technique, particularly with push-pull and club moves. Has room to improve downhill ability versus the run but foundation exists.

Bottom Line: Davis is a three-down linebacker ready to make big plays against today’s offenses. He can command extra attention as a pass-rusher and hold his own against a secondary wide receiver, tight end or running back in coverage. As he adds mass and gains experience inside, especially on early downs, he could blossom into the type of defensive signal-caller you can’t take off the football field.