SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Landon Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: DE Landon Jackson                                                              Status: SI All-American candidate                                                        Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds                                                              School: Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove                                  Committed to: LSU                                                                          Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Impressive length with big, wide shoulders. Waist and midsection are somewhat tight and has room to grow in his lower half. 

Athleticism: Mobile edge defender with solid ability to bend on edges. He can flatten at corners. Does a good job of staying even at the top of the pocket during rush. Takes proper angles with good build-up speed when pursuing run from the backside. Strong enough to set edges at the point versus tight ends in the run game. Finishes well with good pop and wrap on ball carriers. 

Instincts: High motor, effort, and intensity. Fair to attack half a man as a pass-rusher from the edges. Quick to read double-teams with enough torso rotation to skinny through. Alert to get hands up to impact throwing lanes when he can’t get home.

Polish: Lined up as LDE, RDE, DT, and LB in games viewed. Works in a 2-point and 4-point stance when on the ball. Also occasionally used as a loop player on E-T twist games. Has a slab/club-and rip move and a speed-to-power move in his current pass-rush toolbox. Will also use a rip as his counter. Plays with high pad level and allows blockers under his pads at the point. Needs to improve pass-rush plan. 

Bottom Line: With his imposing size, length, and solid mobility, Jackson is a prospect with some scheme versatility. He has experience playing 3, 4i, 5, and 7-technique, as well as linebacker. Though he must develop a varied pass-rush plan, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Jackson settle as a 5/7-technique DE in a 4-man front with some gap exchange principles in college.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American