SI All-American Candidate JoJo Earle Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: JoJo Earle
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-9.5, 170 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Aledo (Texas)                                                                                                                Committed to: LSU                                                                                                     Projected Position: Running Back/Slot

Frame: Lacks ideal height and length, but does possess a thicker frame and a strong build. 

Athleticism: Agility and elusiveness jump off the screen. Earle has exceptional agility and balance, traits that allow him to play with top-level elusiveness, but also make him difficult to tackle in space. Gets to full speed quickly and shows impressive acceleration, traits that overcome the lack of true top-end speed. 

Instincts: Makes quick decisions when working horizontally, either climbing over the top of the zone or leveling off underneath. Once he gets the ball in his hands he turns into a running back, and his decision making and anticipation are excellent. Subtle moves in the open field to win beyond speed. 

Polish: Early needs to clean up his ability to win against good re-routes, and his top ends can get a bit choppy, but his potential as a route runner is elite due to his agility, understanding of how to attack leverage and feel for finding openings in the defense. Consistently catches the ball away from his body and shows excellent timing as a pass-catcher. 

Bottom Line: Early was incredibly productive for Aledo, racking up 1,601 receiving yards, 429 rushing yards, 429 return yards and 26 total touchdowns in 2019. He's a highly intelligent pass catcher that is a threat vertically, horizontally, is dangerous against the zone and is dynamic with the ball in his hands.

