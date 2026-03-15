Baseball Closes Out Purdue Series With A Victory

Trailing at multiple points in Sunday's contest against Purdue, the Maryland Terrapins baseball team was able to battle its way back to a tight 10-9 victory at Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium.

Maryland dropped the first two Big Ten conference matchups of the season on Friday (16-5) and Saturday (8-6), before picking up the series finale win, improving to 11-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

In the eighth inning, Ty Kaunas hit a ball out to third base and hustled to first base, beating the throw and driving in Ryan Castello, which ended up being the game-winning run.

ALL HUSTLE FROM THE FRESHMAN 😤



Terps take the lead!#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/5sBW6Ql5T5 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 15, 2026

Early on in the contest, it was all Purdue who hit home runs in the first and second innings to open the game. Followed by an RBI single and a sacrifice RBI bunt to take a commanding 5-0 lead entering the bottom of the fourth frame.

Jordan Crosland put the Terps on the board for the first time in the fifth inning, blasting his fifth homer of the season, a two-run blast out to center field.

409 ft. rocket over the left center wall from Crosland 🚀



Bottom 5

Boilermakers 5, Terps 2#DirtyTerps https://t.co/zkFW3AUrlI pic.twitter.com/DEVidG8azm — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 15, 2026

The sixth inning would see the Terps take their first lead of the contest. Nate Hawton-Henley took advantage of a bases-loaded situation, hitting a two-run RBI single up center field to make it a one-run game.

Crosland tied things up on the next at-bat, reaching first on an error and driving in a run at home plate. Martin quickly broke the tie, hitting an RBI single to put Maryland ahead 6-5 at the end of the sixth.

In the top of the seventh, the Boilermakers reclaimed the lead with a three-run frame that included a solo homer by Ali Banks.

The Terps quickly tied things up in the bottom of the frame after Paul Jones II hit an RBI double for one of his team-leading three hits on the day, and Michael Iannazzo hit an RBI sacrifice flyout.

Once again, the Boilermakers reclaimed the lead in the eighth with a solo shot out to left field.

However, the Terps didn't trail long; excellent leadoff plate work by Crosland and Martin set them up in scoring position on third and first, respectively. Castello brought home Crosland on an RBI fielder's choice, which set up the game-winning play by Kaunas.

Logan Hastings closed out the contest in 1.2 innings of work, which saw him retire four batters to secure the win for the Terps and earn his second win on the mound this season.

And the Oscar for best closing performance goes to... pic.twitter.com/RSTfawZYxK — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) March 15, 2026

Key Team Stats

Seven different Terps finished with at least one hit.

Maryland outhit Purdue 14-12.

Paul Jones II led the way hitting 3-for-5 with one RBI and one run.

Jordan Crossland went 2-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, two runs, and a walk.

Rylen Stockton, David Mendez, and Nate Hawton-Henley each finished with two hits.

Up Next:

The Terps start a five-game trip on the road, beginning with a matchup at Richmond on Tuesday, beginning at 4 p.m.

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