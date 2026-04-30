How the Big Ten’s Walk Leader Became the NCAA’s Top Freshman Shortstop

When Ty Kaunas hammered a towering home run against USC (March 28), he did more than clear the fences. He announced the arrival of a new powerhouse in the Big Ten. However, what began as a display of raw strength has quickly evolved into a masterclass in elite plate discipline. Far from being a "swing-at-everything" rookie, the freshman shortstop has forced the nation to take notice of his veteran-level eye.

With 39 walks, ranking him second in the conference and second among all NCAA freshmen, Kaunas has proven that he is just as dangerous taking a ball as he is hitting one out of the park. He’s a tactical anchor who has officially become "that guy" every opposing pitcher fears to face.

Since March 28, "playing well" feels like a massive understatement. Kaunas has been operating with a level of efficiency that almost seems unfair to opposing pitchers. Over this dominant stretch, he has turned the batter's box into his personal laboratory, producing a blistering .397 batting average and launching five home runs.

While his power is undeniable, his ability to reach base is where the numbers become truly staggering. With an on-base percentage of .541 and a massive 1.281 OPS, Kaunas is effectively reaching base more than half the time he steps to the plate. This lethal combination of elite discipline and slugging prowess confirms that his early-season success was no fluke, but rather the baseline for one of the most dangerous hitters in the country.

Ever since hitting his first home run against USC, Ty has been that guy 🐢



Ty’s 39 walks rank second in the Big Ten and are second in the NCAA among freshmen 🔥#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/muAQJeVhc7 — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 29, 2026

Kaunas’ debut season as a Terp has been a relentless highlight reel, a performance that earned him national recognition as early as March 4 when he was named to the Brooks Wallace Award watch list. From the very start, he showed he belonged, going 4-12 in his opening series against UNCW before putting the Big Ten on notice with a string of multi-hit performances. His early-season dominance was fueled by a knack for driving in runs, highlighted by a four-RBI outing against Georgetown and a persistent ability to find the gaps, including two doubles against Delaware and a bases-clearing double to cap off a productive series against Wagner.

As the competition intensified, Kaunas only seemed to sharpen his focus. He proved he could handle elite pitching by going 4-10 against No.1 UCLA and stayed consistent with multi-hit games against Troy and Navy. However, it was his March 28 performance against USC that catalyzed his current tear. Since that breakout, he has been virtually unstoppable, delivering a perfect 4-4 day with two doubles and three RBIs against Indiana and a gritty 2-5 performance with another long ball against Ohio State.

The freshman’s impact has been most felt in conference play, where he has consistently come through in high-leverage moments. Whether it was securing his 17th RBI with a clutch single against Virginia or racking up four hits and another home run in the series against Iowa, Kaunas has maintained a high-level approach that belies his age. His ability to combine raw power with an elite eye has not only solidified his spot in the lineup but has made him one of the most productive and disciplined shortstops in the country.

While his patience at the plate has garnered national headlines, Kaunas’s ability to spray the ball into the gaps has made him one of the most consistent extra-base threats in the Midwest. The Jefferson, Maryland, native currently sits in a tie for third in the Big Ten conference with 15 doubles, a testament to a swing that is built for more than just home runs.

Terps win easily, 11-2 to pull within one game of .500. Maryland pitchers surrendered just 2 solo Hrs, allowing 7 hits while striking out 15. Terps collected 14 hits, the big one a 2-run HR from Paul Jones II, to give Maryland a comfortable lead. Ty Kaunas had 3 hits🐢⚾️ pic.twitter.com/OEx8KnUzbf — Andrew Kramer (@mercator88) April 29, 2026

Finding the "green grass" has been on full display throughout the spring, highlighted by his two-double performance against Indiana and his four-RBI breakout featuring a pair of doubles against Georgetown. By consistently turning singles into doubles, Kaunas has kept himself in scoring position and maintained a staggering slugging percentage, proving that he can dismantle a pitching staff just as easily with a line drive to the wall as he can with a walk or a long ball.

As the season moves into its final stretch, Kaunas is no longer just a promising freshman. He has become the focal point of every opposing scouting report. By blending a refined, veteran eye with the explosive power, he has transformed the shortstop position into a source of constant offensive production.

Kaunas has proven that his presence in the lineup is as much a mental challenge for pitchers as it is a physical one. If his performance since March 28 is any indication, the Terps haven’t just found a reliable starter. They’ve found a cornerstone talent whose record-breaking debut is only the beginning.

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