Maryland Baseball Dominates Georgetown 11-2: Yeager Earns Third Win

Behind a relentless offensive attack and a commanding performance on the mound from right-hander Jake Yeager (3-2) and the Terps' bullpen, Maryland (22-23, 6-15 Big Ten) cruised to a decisive 11-2 victory over Georgetown (22-23, 4-8 Big East) on Tuesday.

The Terrapins combined clinical situational hitting with a 14-hit barrage to overwhelm the Hoya pitching staff early. While the mid-week matchup at Capital One Park started as a defensive stalemate, Maryland’s five-run outburst in the third inning shifted the momentum permanently in favor of the visitors.

The Maryland offense was firing on all cylinders, led by a standout performance from shortstop Ty Kaunas, who went 3-for-4 at the plate. Kaunas proved to be a vital spark for the Terrapins, driving in two runs and lining a double to help set the tone for the 14-hit barrage. He was joined in the multi-RBI club by first baseman Paul Jones II, who delivered the most powerful line of the day. Jones II finished 2-for-4, accounting for three RBIs fueled by a double and a towering home run that helped break the game open.

The production was consistent throughout the lineup, as right fielder Bud Coombs and catcher Franklin Pichardo Jr. each collected two hits and an RBI apiece to keep the pressure on the Georgetown pitching staff. Center fielder Nate Hawton-Henley also made his hits count. Despite having only one official base knock, it was a timely two-run double that further extended the Maryland lead.

Rounding out the offensive explosion were third baseman Brayden Martin and designated hitter Ryan Costello, who both recorded two-hit games. Martin added extra-base speed to the box score with a double of his own, while Costello’s 2-for-5 effort ensured the Terps remained a threat from the top to the bottom of the order. Collectively, these leaders ensured that the Maryland pitching staff had more than enough breathing room to secure the comfortable 11-2 victory.

Maryland’s pitching staff delivered a dominant collective effort, stifling the Georgetown bats by allowing just two runs on seven hits while racking up 15 strikeouts. Yeager set the tone early, earning the win with two hitless innings and three strikeouts on 26 pitches. Following Yeager, Nic Morlang and Ryan Bailey each navigated their appearances while allowing a single run apiece, combined with four strikeouts to keep the Hoyas at bay.

The bullpen then slammed the door shut with four scoreless frames of relief. Andrew Koshy and Cristofer Cespedes combined for three strikeouts over two innings, while James Gladden provided a masterclass in efficiency to close out the game, striking out five of the six batters he faced in two perfect innings. Collectively, the staff displayed impressive command, throwing 98 of their 155 pitches for strikes and forcing Georgetown to strand nine runners throughout the afternoon.

The offensive disparity between the two clubs was most evident in situational hitting and efficiency with runners on base. Maryland posted a robust .378 overall batting average compared to Georgetown’s .212, but the gap widened significantly when it mattered most. The Terrapins hit .500 with two outs and .412 with runners on, while the Hoyas struggled at just .154 with runners aboard.

Maryland’s victory was a masterclass in situational hitting. Despite leaving 8 runners on base, they converted their hits into 11 runs, a testament to their .786 efficiency in scoring innings. Conversely, Georgetown struggled with runners in scoring position, leaving nine men stranded and failing to capitalize on their seven hits.

Pichardo Jr. throws out the attempting stealer in the first inning



Bottom 1

Terps 0, Hoyas 0#DirtyTerps pic.twitter.com/MYzpPYQIJo — Maryland Baseball (@TerpsBaseball) April 28, 2026

Maryland was clinical in high-leverage moments, finishing a perfect 4-for-4 with runners on third and less than two outs and 1-for-1 with the bases loaded. In contrast, Georgetown went hitless in two bases-loaded opportunities and managed only two advancement successes on 13 tries. While both teams demonstrated discipline by leaving eight and nine runners on base respectively, Maryland’s ability to drive in five two-out RBIs ensured they maximized their 14 hits to maintain a comfortable lead throughout the game.

Looking ahead, the Terrapins will return to the friendly confines of Bob "Turtle" Smith Stadium to open a pivotal three-game Big Ten series against Michigan (27-17, 12-9 Big Ten). Riding the momentum of this dominant road win, Maryland looks to defend its home turf starting Friday night. With the offense firing on all cylinders and the pitching staff coming off a 15-strikeout performance, the Terps are well-positioned to climb the conference standings as they prepare for a high-stakes weekend in College Park.

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