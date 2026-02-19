Andre Mills Career-High 39 Points Not Enough In Loss Against Northwestern

The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team dropped a hard-fought 78-74 finish on the road against Northwestern Wednesday night. Andre Mills had a big night, scoring a career-high 39 points, the 10th most in program history, but couldn't push the Terps (10-16, 3-12 Big Ten) past the Wildcats (11-16, 3-13 Big Ten).

Mills was hot from the get-go, scoring the Terps first eight points of the contest, and by the end of the first half, he had 22 of the total 34 points.

Mills shot 12-of-17 from the floor, 6-of-9 from the three-point line, and a perfect 9-of-9 at the charity stripe, along with four rebounds. Mills has now scored in double figures in six of the past eight Maryland games.

Mills' 39 points were the most scored by a Maryland freshman in 11 years, since big man Diamond Stone scored 39 points back on Dec. 15th, 2015, in a 70-64 victory against Penn State.

The Terps trailed 35-34 entering the second half, but an early 10-2 run put them ahead 50-44 around the 13-minute mark. Back-to-back three pointers by Northwestern quickly tied things back up.

Northwestern used a 13-3 run that gave them a double-digit lead with under eight minutes remaining in the game.

Maryland kept the game within striking distance the rest of the way, cutting it to a two-possession game multiple times under the two-minute mark, but could never capitalize on the opportunities that came. Late free throws by Northwestern sealed the contest in the end.

Solomon Washington finished with his second-straight double-double (11 points and 14 rebounds), also with four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

Outside of Washington and Mills, the Terps didn't get much production from any other starters or role players, as Washington and Mills accounted for over 60% of the total points.

Nick Martinelli led Northwestern with 29 points, and Jordan Clayton added 20 off the bench.

Key Team Stats

Northwestern shot 48% from the field (25-of-52) and 57% from the 3pt line (12-of-21).

Maryland shot 18-of-21 at the free-throw line as a team.

The Terps had a plus-12 advantage on the glass (36-24).

Northwestern had 12 steals and three blocks.

Maryland outscored 28-24 in the paint.

Both teams had 10 fastbreak points,

Up Next:

Maryland welcomes Washington to Xfinity Center on Saturday, with a tipoff time scheduled for 3 p.m.

