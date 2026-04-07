Angel Reese Traded To Atlanta Dream

Angel Reese is on the move! The two-time WNBA All-Star was moved by the Chicago Sky to the Atlanta Dream in exchange for both of the Dream’s first-round picks in 2027 and 2028.

Bayou Barbie 🤝 ATL

Welcome to the 🅰️, Angel pic.twitter.com/egHdbK9oaK — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) April 6, 2026

Atlanta will also receive second-round pick swaps in 2028.

Reese (23) was drafted by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, with the seventh overall pick in the first round of a historic class headlined by Reese, Caitlyn Clark, Cameron Brink, Kamila Cardoso, Rickea Jackson, and many more.

Atlanta Dream general manager Dan Padover released a statement highlighting the organization's excitement in acquiring Reese:

"Angel is a dynamic talent and a perfect fit for what we are building in Atlanta," Padover said in a statement. "She has already proven herself as one of the most impactful players in the league, and her competitiveness, production, and drive to win align seamlessly with our vision. This is an exciting moment for our organization and our fans."

In her first year in Chicago, Reese started and played in 30 games, averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest. Reese also achieved multiple historic accolades in her rookie season. Reese set the WNBA single-season total rebounding record (446),single-season RPG record (13.1), and became the first WNBA player ever to record 20+ rebounds in three-straight games.

A double-double machine every night, Reese also set an all-time WNBA record, finishing 15-straight games with a double-double. She also became the first WNBA player ever to record a double-double in the WNBA All-Star Game.

In year two, Reese improved, averaging 14.7 points on 45.8% from the floor (39.1% the year before) and 75.6% at the charity stripe, along with 12.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.5 steals.

Reese expressed her excitement in the move to Atlanta stating:

"I'm beyond grateful for the opportunity to join the Atlanta Dream organization," Reese said. "I'm focused on continuing to grow my game, competing at the highest level, connecting with the fans, and giving everything I've got to the Dream."

The move doesn't come without some rumors and speculation about why the Sky decided to move on from the 6"3" forward.

During last season, Reese made it known to the Chicago Tribune about her expectations for Chicago's roster structure and the need to add players during the offseason, or she might have to consider a change.

"I'm not settling for the same s--- we did this year," Reese said. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a nonnegotiable for me. I'm willing and wanting to play with the best."

That statement sparked discussions among fans and the media, ultimately leading Chicago to suspend Reese for "detrimental comments" for the first half of their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Sep. 7th. Ultimately, Reese didn't appear at all due to a back injury.

Reese wasn't wrong about her frustrations with Chicago's back-to-back seasons finishing below .500 and missing the playoffs.

Either way, both parties get a fresh start to move in different directions heading into the upcoming 2026 season that begins in May.

Chicago will look to enter a full-blown rebuild with its roster, utilizing the picks acquired in the trade, and, most importantly, this year's pick at No. 5.

Reese will join the likes of Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones as the core in Atlanta that looks to compete for a title opportunity.

The season is fast approaching, and it will be exciting to see Reese hit the floor for the first time in a Dream jersey.