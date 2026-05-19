Maryland Edge Zion Elee Named One of Fox Sports’ Top 10 Impact Freshmen for 2026

Maryland’s 2026 recruiting class just picked up another surge of national buzz, as Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen tabbed edge rusher Zion Elee as one of his Top 10 Impact Freshmen for the upcoming season. It’s a nod that not only validates Elee’s rapid rise as a pass‑rushing force but also underscores how pivotal he could be in reshaping the Terps’ defensive identity the moment he steps on campus.

For a program searching for stability, identity, and a spark capable of reversing two straight 4–8 seasons, Maryland may have finally found its turning point in the form of a 6‑foot‑4, 220‑pound force off the edge. The No. 5 overall player and No. 1 edge rusher in the 2026 class has already been labeled a program‑changer. Now, the national spotlight is catching up. Cohen recently named Elee one of the Top 10 Impact Freshmen for 2026, a distinction that underscores just how transformative his arrival in College Park could be.

For head coach Mike Locksley, Elee represents more than just another blue‑chip signee. He represents validation, proof that even amid on‑field struggles, Maryland’s recruiting momentum has not only remained intact but reached unprecedented heights.

Maryland’s back‑to‑back 4–8 seasons, each featuring a 1–8 slog through Big Ten play, would typically sink a program’s trajectory. Locksley’s tenure has been buoyed by one undeniable strength. His ability to recruit at a level Maryland has rarely seen. From 2020 through 2025, he stacked six straight top‑40 classes, injecting the roster with talent that simply didn’t exist when he took over.

Fox Sports’ Michael Cohen lists Maryland edge Zion Elee as one of the Top 10 Impact Freshman for 2026 🐢 pic.twitter.com/Q2gD55GpDy — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 18, 2026

That run included four prospects who ranked among the top‑10 recruits in program history (Terrence Lewis, Rakim Jarrett, Nick Cross, and Chop Robinson), each a statement that Maryland could compete for elite talent even while rebuilding. Locksley also identified and developed quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, who rewrote the Big Ten record books with 11,256 career passing yards.

When Elee put pen to paper and signed with Maryland, he didn’t just headline the class — he rewrote the program’s recruiting history. Elee became the highest‑rated prospect ever to sign with the Terrapins, edging out none other than Stefon Diggs, the former five‑star wide receiver who became a Maryland legend and NFL star.

Elee’s recruitment was a national battleground. Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, USC, and Notre Dame all pushed for him. Programs with national titles, playoff appearances, and decades of tradition wanted him. Yet he chose Maryland, a testament to Locksley’s persistence, his DMV‑centric recruiting blueprint, and the relationships built within Baltimore’s powerhouse St. Frances Academy.

Cohen’s decision to place Elee among the Top 10 Impact Freshmen for 2026 isn’t projection for projection’s sake. It’s rooted in the traits that made Elee a five‑star phenom and the No. 1 edge rusher in the country.

At 6‑foot‑4 and 220 pounds, Elee brings a rare blend of length, explosiveness, and bend that translates immediately to the college game. His first step is elite. His ability to flatten around the edge is advanced for his age, and his motor, the trait coaches rave about most, is relentless.

St. Frances Academy, one of the nation’s premier high school programs, sharpened him against top‑tier competition weekly. He didn’t dominate because he was bigger or stronger. He dominated because he was more skilled, more polished, and more disruptive than everyone else on the field. Maryland hasn’t had a freshman with this kind of defensive upside since Chop Robinson, and even Robinson wasn’t this highly ranked coming out of high school.

ESPN on Maryland’s outlook:



“Mike Locksley has another chance to stabilize the program with high-level talent, which includes Malik Washington and Zion Elee, the defensive end from Baltimore who comes in as the nation’s No. 2 overall recruit.” pic.twitter.com/ImiE73gWTR — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 7, 2026

Maryland’s defensive front has talent, but it lacks a true game‑wrecker, the type of edge presence who forces offensive coordinators to adjust protections and alters the geometry of the pocket. Elee has the tools to be that player from day one. His versatility also gives Maryland options. He can line up as a stand‑up edge, slide into a wide‑9 alignment, or even play with his hand in the dirt in certain packages. That flexibility makes him a natural fit in modern Big Ten defenses, where hybrid fronts and disguised pressures are essential.

Maryland has landed stars before. But this is different. This is the highest‑rated recruit in school history, a national headliner, and now, according to Fox Sports, one of the most impactful freshmen in the entire country. If the Terps are going to climb out of their recent slump, they will need foundational players who can elevate the program from the moment they arrive. Elee is built to be exactly that.

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