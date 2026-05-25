Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Bridget Carleton, Sun vs. Valkyries)

Who doesn’t wanna close out the holiday weekend with a little basketball?

The NBA has a huge Game 4 in the Eastern Conference Finals on Memorial Day, and the WNBA is treating us to an exciting two-game slate, starting with a matchup between the New York Liberty and Portland Fire at 8 p.m. EST.

These teams have played two times already in Portland this season, splitting those matchups, but the Liberty (3-3) are coming off a home loss on Sunday to the Dallas Wings. So, Portland – despite being a major underdog – may face a short-handed Liberty squad on Monday night.

The second game on Monday features the Golden State Valkyries (3-2) taking on the struggling Connecticut Sun, who have won just one of their seven games in the 2026 season.

There are a ton of ways to bet on Monday’s action, and I’m eyeing … as one of my favorite bets.

Here’s a breakdown of the plays for this intriguing WNBA slate before the league has an off day on Tuesday.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 18-11 (+3.87 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 192-175-2 (+6.77 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bridget Carleton 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+141)

Golden State Valkyries -13.5 (-102) vs. Connecticut Sun

Bridget Carleton 3+ 3-Pointers Made (+141)

Portland wing Bridget Carleton is one of the best shooters in the WNBA, and she already has some big games from beyond the arc in the 2026 season.

Carleton was 5-of-11 from 3 in her first meeting with the Liberty in 2026, and she went 4-for-8 from 3 in her last game against the Toronto Tempo. Overall, the Fire star has made at least three shots from deep in three of six games while shooting 40.0 percent.

A career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter, Carleton is taking a career-high 7.5 3-pointers per game in the 2026 season. That puts her in a great spot to clear this number against a New York team that ranks 14th out of 15 teams in opponent 3s made per game and seventh in opponent 3-point percentage.

Arike Ogunbowale, Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers torched the Liberty from deep on Sunday, and I think that bodes well for Carleton, who is 7-for-17 from 3 in two games against New York this season.

Golden State Valkyries -13.5 (-102) vs. Connecticut Sun

The Valkyries are not only 3-2 straight up this season, but they’ve covered the spread in three of five games as well heading into this matchup with the Sun.

Connecticut’s lone win this season is on the road, but the Valkyries are a major step up in class after CT beat a short-handed Seattle team early this month.

The Sun are dead last in the WNBA in net rating (minus-16.1), and they’ve posted an average scoring margin of minus-13.0 this season despite covering in three of seven games. The CT offense is the worst in the W, and that's going to be an issue against a Golden State team that is third in the league in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game.

Even though Brittney Griner (probable) is expected to play in this matchup, the Sun simply don’t have the offensive firepower for bettors to trust them on the road against a team that should be back in the playoff conversation in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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