Coit's 41 Points Lead Maryland Past Mount St. Mary's In Overtime
Guard David Coit hit a game-tying three-pointer with eight seconds left in regulation. He scored a career-high 41 points, leading Maryland to a 95-90 win against Mount St. Mary's at Xfinity Center yesterday evening.
Mount St. Mary's leading scorers were Arlandus Keyes (22 points & 7/11 from three) and Lipscomb (17 points, six rebounds,& five assists).
Coit was electric, shooting 11-of-17 from the floor, 8-of-10 from beyond the arc, and went 11-for-11 at the free-throw line. Per the Maryland athletic website, Coits' 41 points were the most by a player at Xfinity Center, the most scored at home since 1978, the third-highest output ever by a Terps player, and the eighth time a Maryland player has scored 40+ points.
This game featured 13 lead changes, with the Mountaineers fighting back from a 13-point deficit in the second half to take a key 71-66 lead with a little under two minutes remaining in regulation.
Isaiah Watts made a key three-point jumper to tie the game up at 71 apiece for the Terps with 1:22 on the clock. Mountaineers guard, Xavier Lipscomb, returned on the next possession with a go-ahead three-point shot.
After the Terps came up empty on their next possession, they intentionally fouled, setting up two free throws that put the Mountaineers ahead 76-71. Coit then converted on a and-one layup to make it a two-point deficit for the Terps.
Mount St. Mary's split their free-throw attempts on the next possession, setting up the game-tying three-pointer by Coit to send the game to overtime.
Coit scored seven points in overtime, and fellow backcourt mate Darius Adams hit all six of his free-throw attempts to secure the come-from-behind victory.
Adams was the second leading scorer for the Terps with 19, going 17-of-21 from the charity stripe and grabbing seven rebounds.
Elijah Saunders scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds. Andre Mills added 12 points and eight rebounds.
Maryland was without three key players in the rotation: Myles Rice (ankle), Pharrel Payne (lower body), and Solomon Washington (ankle).
Terps Key Stats
- The Terps sank 12 three-pointers, and the Mountaineers made 17.
- Maryland had a substantial 47 free-throw attempts compared to Mount St. Mary's 16 attempts.
- Maryland scored 21 points off of 19 forced turnovers.
Coit On His Big Performance
Speaking to the media postgame:
" My teammates were putting me in a position to score and spacing. We're reading the game, making the right decisions, and it flowed into me scoring tonight. Every night is going to be somebody different, scoring or making a play. So I just try my best to make the right play."
