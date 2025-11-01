Best College Football Bets Today for Week 10 (Predictions for Indiana-Maryland, USC-Nebraska, and More)
It's time to find a spot on the couch, dig into some Halloween candy, and place some bets on today's college football action.
It can be tough to narrow down which games to bet on today with a loaded slate of games ahead of us, which is where I come in. In this article, I'm going to break down my top three best bets for Week 10 action. Let's dive into them.
Best CFB Week 10 Bets Today
- Rutgers vs. Illinois OVER 62.5 (-110)
- Maryland +21 (-110) vs. Indiana
- Oklahoma +118 vs. Tennessee
Rutgers vs. Illinois Prediction
Rutgers and Illinois have two of the worst defenses in college football this season. The Fighting Illini rank 127th in opponent-adjusted EPA per play, while Rutgers is even worse, ranking 135th in that stat. Air Force is the only defense that ranks worse in adjusted EPA than the Scarlet Knights. As bad as Rutgers is defensively, its offense is 26th in adjusted EPA per play.
This game is setting up to be an absolute shootout.
Pick: OVER 62 (-110)
Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction
The Maryland defense is good enough to keep this game within the 22.5-point spread, especially on its home field. The Terps rank 20th in opponent yards per play (4.7), 14th in opponent adjusted EPA per play, and 14th in opponent success rate. It's also worth noting that Indiana is a run-first offense, and Maryland has allowed just 3.7 yards per carry. As long as the Terps' offense can put up some points on the board, Maryland will be in a great spot to cover.
Pick: Maryland +21 (-110)
Oklahoma vs. Tennessee Prediction
In this week's edition of my upset picks article, I broke down why I like Oklahoma to upset Tennessee in this SEC showdown:
This is a game between one of the best defenses in the country and one of the worst, yet it's the team with the better defense that's getting three points. Oklahoma enters this week ranking first in adjusted opponent EPA per play and second in opponent yards per play, allowing just 4.05 yards per snap. Meanwhile, the Tennessee defense ranks 125th in adjusted opponent EPA per play and 75th in opponent yards per play, allowing 5.78 yards per snap. I'll bet on Oklahoma bouncing back with an upset win against the Vols.
Pick: Oklahoma +118
