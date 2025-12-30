No. 7 Terps Dominate Wisconsin, Remaining Unbeaten

In front of a gold-out crowd, the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team dominated their Big Ten foes, the Wisconsin Badgers, 97-59 at Xfinity Center on Monday evening. Maryland improves to an unbeaten 14-0 record and 2-0 in Big Ten play on the season.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin drops to 9-4 and 1-1 in the Big Ten after winning three-straight contests heading into tonight's matchup.

The Terps opened up the game scoring the game's first 14 points, setting the tone for how the rest of the game would go.

Oluchi Okananwa was a key factor in the Terps' dominant performance, scoring 12 of her 28 total points in the first quarter alone. It was a career-high in points for the transfer from Duke. Okananwa shot 10-of-15 from the field, 3-for-4 from three, while grabbing five rebounds and also tying her career-high of six steals in a game.

The Badgers didn't convert their first basket of the game until the 4:43 mark. The Terrapins' full-court press trap defense caused a lot of issues for the Badgers crossing half-court, establishing their offensive sets, and keeping possession of the ball.

Maryland led 29-8 after the first quarter ended.

The Terps would never trail in this game, outscoring the Badgers in the final three quarters.

Maryland led by double-digits for the majority of the game, taking its largest lead of 41 points in the fourth.

Three other starters finished in double figures: Addi Mack (15 points), Yarden Garzon (15 points), and Saylor Poffenbarger (14 points). Mack scored 11 of her 15 in the second half.

Poffenbarger was honored at tonight's game after scoring her 1000th career point back on back on the 7th earlier this month in a double-overtime 100-99 victory at Minnesota.

Honoring Saylor pregame for reaching 1,000 career points! ❤️#faMily 🐢 pic.twitter.com/VpZHxtMSUy — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) December 29, 2025

According to the Maryland athletic website, the Terps' 14-0 start is the fourth time they've accomplished it since Brenda Frese became head coach. It's an incredible show of dominance and consistency under Frese.

Key Team Stats

Maryland's defense held Wisconsin to 30% shooting from the field, 18% from the three-point line, and helped the offense score 24 fast-break points.

The Terps outrebounded the Badgers 51-28.

Maryland had 14 more points in the paint (38-24).

Up Next:

Maryland hits the road for its first matchup of 2026, against Illinois on Thursday, January 1st. Tipoff will begin at 4 p.m.

