David Coit Continues To Show Promise, In Strong Performance Vs. Michigan

Despite recent double-digit losses against some high-ranking teams in the country, David Coit turned in a strong performance against Big Ten foe, the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines.

Maryland had a strong first half, leading 50-45 at halftime. But the Wolverines turned up the pressure on both sides, outscoring the Terps 56-33 in the second half on their way to a 101-83 victory that helped them improve to 10-0, one of eight teams remaining undefeated in the country.

Even though the results of the game weren't what the Terps were looking for, guard David Coit impressed in a top-tier matchup. Coit led all scorers with 31 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the field, 3-for-3 at the charity stripe, and sinking 8-of-12 three-pointer attempts.

Coit was the notable anchor of the offense, especially with the injury sustained to Pharrel Payne before the end of the first half and the ejection of Solomon Washington.

Coit put on a clinic in the first half, scoring 22 points and nine of the first 10 Maryland points of the game. He was masterful at creating separation off the dribble, using the step-back move to perfection on whoever guarded him. Another strength of his game is his quick trigger on his shot; there were countless times when he received a pass and quickly pulled up for a jumper before the defense could even react.

Coit's season averages are 14.8 points, 2.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals on 40-40-90 shooting splits per game.

This comes as no shock to Coit's teammates, who watched him put on a masterful performance earlier in the season, where he scored a career-high 41 points in an overtime 95-90 victory against Mount St. Mary's.

Even dating back to his first two seasons of college, Coit improved season to season as a scorer at Northern Illinois, going from 15.5 points per game to 20.8 from his freshman season to his sophomore.

Maryland Head Coach Buzz Williams talked about Coit's performance in the postgame press conference with the media, stating:

"Diggy[Coit] is video game-like sometimes with some of the things that he does. Obviously, he got off to a great start, and they [Michigan] began to make changes specific to Diggy. When Payne and Washington went out, we were reliant at the time and in those moments on Diggy."

It's been a good start to the season for Coit individually, who's scored in double figures in 7 of 11 Maryland games. Hopefully, the Terps can start turning these results into more wins.