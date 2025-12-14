One of the most important aspects of any football team is continuity at the quarterback position. Having a steady presence under center helps the offense develop year by year and establishes an identity with its leader helming the way.

Mike Locksley and his staff received some excellent news yesterday regarding their quarterback position. Malik Washington announced he'll be returning to College Park for the 2026 season.

In a statement that he released to the press, Washington stated yesterday:

Representing this team, this area, means so much to my family and me. "This is home, and we're going to continue keeping the best athletes from this area here with the Terps. I believe in everyone in our facility and I know we're building something that our fans will be excited about for years to come."

Washington is coming off his first campaign with the hometown Terps, where he had a historic first season. Washington completed 57.7% of his passes, for 2,963 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns to nine picks, and was only sacked eight times. He also added 56 carries for 303 rushing yards and four scores (his longest was a 73 -yard carry against Rutgers).

The 2025 season saw Washington set a new freshman record at Maryland for most completions and passing yards in a season. While also joined J.J. McCarthy as the only true Big Ten freshman quarterback to toss for 2,500 + passing yards and over 300 rushing yards in their first campaign.

The Terps had a great start to their season, beginning 4-0, defeating three non-conference teams and upsetting Wisconsin in week four. However, the Terps would not win another game for the rest of the 2025 season, with the offense struggling to maintain its strong start and sustain leads.

Washington did have his ups and downs as a freshman quarterback, especially in a competitive conference like the Big Ten. Still, he provided something the Terps have been looking for since Taulia Tagovailoa's departure: stability & potential.

Washington displayed the dual-threat ability that most coaches look for in modern-day quarterbacks. He was able to extend plays with his feet, whether it was taking the ball and running or moving outside the pocket to find a receiver on the run. He displayed the arm talent to make throws at all levels of the field, and also did a good job of controlling the offense on drives down the field.

In year two, I expect to see a more consistent and confident Washington. He'll have another summer under his belt to continue learning and becoming more familiar with offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton's offense.

Locksley said in a statement regarding Washington's return to Maryland, saying:

"Malik is a Terp through and through, and I'm thrilled he's coming back to lead this football team. He means so much to this area, and this area means so much to him. What we saw from Malik this past season is only the tip of the iceberg. He has such a bright future, and he's already started putting the work in towards the 2026 season."