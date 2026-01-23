Despite a Strong Start Maryland Falls To Iowa In A 78-85 Thriller

No. 15 Maryland women's basketball delivered a promising performance on Thursday night at Xfinity Center, erasing a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime against No. 10 Iowa. Nevertheless, the Terps fell 85-78 as the Hawkeyes pulled away, handing Maryland its third loss in four games and dropping the team to 17-4 overall and 5-4 in Big Ten play.

The Terps started strong, jumping to a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter with balanced scoring and active defense. Yet Iowa responded with a 9-0 run, seizing control through sharp perimeter shooting and interior dominance. The Hawkeyes carried that momentum into halftime, leading 33-27 behind Ava Heiden's 10 points and Taylor McCabe's exceptional showing.

Maryland Resilience Eventually Fell Short

For much of the night, Iowa dominated the game. The Hawkeyes built their largest lead at 17 points early in the fourth quarter, holding Maryland's leading scorer, junior Oluchi Okananwa, to just one point through three quarters despite her season average of 17.3 points per game. Iowa's defense doubled Okananwa relentlessly, forcing her into jumpers and limiting drives while clogging the paint.

With key players in foul trouble, including Okananwa, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, and Yarden Garzon all carrying at least three fouls entering the final frame, the Terps appeared headed for a decisive defeat. Head coach Brenda Frese later talked about the impact of the fouls and how they eventually led to their fall.

Redshirt freshman Kyndal Walker stepped up as the primary ball-handler, attacking the midrange with control. Ozzy-Momodu dominated inside for 18 points and 12 rebounds. But sustained offense remained elusive until the closing minutes.

After this, Maryland gave their all for a last push. Okananwa exploded for 11 fourth-quarter points, getting downhill and drawing fouls in the bonus. Saylor Poffenbarger and Addi Mack also scored, combining for 11 points in the surge.

Poffenbarger drained a critical three-pointer. The Terps scored 17 points in the final four minutes, capped by Okananwa's deep three-pointer with nine seconds left to tie the game at 73-73 and force overtime.

The momentum shifted briefly in the extra period as Maryland grabbed a one-point lead. Tragedy struck when Okananwa fouled out, joining Garzon on the bench. Without their top options, the Terps managed just five points in overtime. Iowa's Chit-Chat Wright and Heiden combined for all 12 Hawkeye points in the frame, sealing the victory.

Heiden led Iowa with 20 efficient points, while Wright added 18, and Hannah Stuelke posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot 44.4 percent from three and capitalized on Maryland's defensive lapses beyond the intended midrange looks for Heiden and Stuelke.

Maryland's recent slide, including the previous slide to UCLA, clearly showed gaps, particularly in avoiding foul trouble and protecting leads from deep. Still, the near-miracle comeback against an undefeated conference foe shows the Terps' potential when key contributors are standing strong on the court.

The Terps will return on Thursday against Washington.

