Maryland vs. Iowa Prediction, Odds for Big Ten Tournament 2nd Round

The Maryland Terrapins upset the Oregon Ducks in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament, winning by a final score of 70-60. As a result, they advance to the second round to face the Iowa Hawkeyes, a team that stumbled down the stretch in the regular season, losing four of their last five and six of their last eight.

That losing streak began with a 77-70 loss to Maryland back on February 11. Can the Terps upset them for a second time, or will Iowa snap out of its cold streak and avenge its loss?

Maryland vs. Iowa Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Maryland +11.5 (-106)

Iowa -11.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Maryland +460

Iowa -650

Total

OVER 137.5 (-106)

UNDER 137.5 (-114)

Maryland vs. Iowa How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 11

Game Time: Noon ET

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Maryland Record: 12-20 (4-16 in Big Ten)

Iowa Record: 20-11 (10-10 in Big Ten)

Maryland vs. Iowa Betting Trends

Iowa is 18-13 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-14 in Iowa games this season

Maryland is 15-17 ATS this season

The OVER is 17-15 in Maryland games this season

Maryland vs. Iowa Key Player to Watch

Bennett Stirtz, G - Iowa Hawkeyes

If Iowa is going to win and cover this double-digit spread, it's going to need Bennett Stirtz to bring his best stuff. He has almost twice as many points per game as any other player on this roster, averaging 20.2 while shooting 49.8% from the field. He hasn't shot well in his best three games, a big reason why Iowa enters the tournament on a losing streak.

Maryland vs. Iowa Prediction and Pick

I'm convinced Iowa is going to win this game running away. Despite winning the first matchup and upsetting Oregon in the first round, I believe Maryland is not just the worst team in the Big Ten, but one of the worst teams that competes in a power conference. The Terps rank 311th in effective field goal percentage and 315th in defensive efficiency.

By comparison, Iowa ranks 21st and 74th in those two metrics.

It's time to buy low on the Hawkeyes. I think they win this one in dominant fashion.

Pick: Iowa -11.5 (-114)

Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $100 in bonus bets . Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!