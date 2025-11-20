Five-Star Prospect Baba Oladotun Commits to Maryland Basketball
The decision is final: Baba Oladotun will stay in the DMV playing under Maryland men's basketball Head Coach Buzz Williams and his staff at College Park next year. Oladotun had narrowed down his choices to four different schools: Maryland, Georgetown, Arkansas, and Kentucky.
Yesterday evening, at his high school, James Hubert Blake in Silver Spring, Maryland, Oladotun, with his family by his side and teammates watching, pulled out two hats: Maryland and Georgetown. Ultimately, he unzipped his jacket, announcing his commitment to the University of Maryland.
Maryland basketball lands its second-highest ranked commit in program history, behind center big man Diamond Stone in 2015 (No. 8 nationally) and last year's star Derik Queen (No. 12 nationally).
Oladotun was reclassified from the 2027 class to the 2026 class back in August, paving the way for schools to make offers to the highly talented prospect. He made his first official visit to Maryland back in September.
Oladotun told the reporters during his livestream of his decision why he stayed home, stating;
”I chose Maryland because of the relationship I built with Coach Buzz and the entire coaching staff means a lot to me, and it's close to home. I really appreciate how much effort they put into getting to know my family. My two older sisters go there, and being so close brings so many opportunities. All my trainers and my entire support system are here."
The Maryland 2026 class is currently ranked No. 3 overall in the nation by 247Sports. Oladotun joins a class that features two four-star prospects: combo guard Kaden House and power forward Adama Tambedou, and three-star forward Austin Brown.
Coach Williams will look to pair this core with another top-25 recruit currently on the team, guard Darius Adams, to be a force within the Big Ten conference for years to come.
He finished last season averaging 22.1 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 63% from the field and 42% from three-point range.
During the summer with Team Durant in 16UEYBL play, Oladotun averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The 6'7" forward is often compared to Kevin Durant in his playing style and seven-foot wingspan. He's a lengthy, skilled three-way scorer who is an excellent shot creator with the ball, a confident shooter, and an aggressive rim attacker. His already advanced skillset helps him be a playmaker for his teammates, creating opportunities for others.
It'll be exciting to see the young star in the making suit up for Terps Nation next year.
