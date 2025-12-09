Villanova vs. Michigan Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Tuesday, Dec. 9
The Michigan Wolverines put their undefeated season to the test on Tuesday night, as they’ll face a Big East powerhouse in the Villanova Wildcats, who are looking to restore the success of the Jay Wright era under new head coach Kevin Willard.
Villanova is off to a 7-1 start this season, and it’s won seven in a row after a five-point loss to BYU and freshman sensation A.J. Dybantsa in its season opener.
The Wildcats are massive, massive underdogs in this matchup, as Michigan has rolled through its schedule so far, winning against ranked opponents like Auburn and Gonzaga while ranking No. 1 in the country in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin.
Dusty May’s squad has four players averaging double figures in the 2025-26 season, led by forward Yaxel Lendeborg (15.8 points per game).
Can the Wolverines cover the spread at home against a potentially frisky Villanova squad?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a key player to watch and my prediction for this matchup in college basketball on Tuesday.
Villanova vs. Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Villanova +15.5 (-110)
- Michigan -15.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Villanova: +980
- Michigan: -2000
Total
- 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Villanova vs. Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Time: 6:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crisler Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Villanova record: 7-1
- Michigan record: 8-0
Villanova vs. Michigan Key Player to Watch
Bryce Lindsay, Guard, Villanova
A transfer from James Madison (he began his career at Texas A&M), Lindsay has quickly established himself as a key piece for this Wildcats team.
The veteran guard is averaging a team-high 18.1 points per game while shooting 51.1 percent from the field and 49.1 percent from 3-point range. He’s started seven of the Wildcats’ eight games, and he’s scored at least 10 points in every game.
In his season debut against BYU – the only ranked team Villanova has played – Lindsay finished with 22 points, five rebounds and two dimes while knocking down five of his nine shots from beyond the arc.
If the Wildcats are going to hang around in this game, they’ll need Lindsay to score at a high level since they only have one other player on the team (Morez Johnson Jr.) that is averaging more than 12.0 points per game.
Villanova vs. Michigan Prediction and Pick
Michigan isn’t just winning games – it’s dominating them.
The Wolverines beat a ranked Gonzaga team by 40 points, a ranked Auburn team by 30 points and obliterated San Diego State by 40 points. In fact, the Wolverines haven’t had a game decided by less than 25 points since they beat TCU by four in their third game of the season.
So, the Wildcats are facing an uphill battle to cover on the road in this matchup.
Villanova lost its lone ranked matchup with BYU, and it ranks just 35th in the country in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency margin. The Wildcats have handled business against inferior opponents, but their schedule ranks 285th in the country in KenPom’s net rating.
So, this is a huge step up in class against a Michigan team that is No. 11 in adjusted offensive efficiency and No. 1 in adjusted defensive efficiency.
I think the Wolverines are too potent at home to fade in this matchup.
Pick: Michigan -15.5 (-110 at FanDuel)
