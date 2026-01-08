Maryland Crumbles 66-84 To Indiana, What Went Wrong?

Maryland were despareate for a win in their matchup against Indiana. It would have been their first Big Ten win, but their hopes were squandered spectacularly. The Terps built an early lead, playing with pace and maintaining control, but a second-half meltdown turned the tables. Indiana pulled away decisively for an 84-66 victory, dropping Maryland to 7-8 overall and a winless 0-4 in conference play.

Terps Failed To Keep Their Momentum

Head coach Buzz Williams focused on attacking the paint early, which is quite the opposite of Maryland's three-point-heavy approach in recent games. It worked initially as the Terps scored their first eight points inside and limited Indiana to 4-of-13 shooting in the opening stretch.

Maryland led 16-11 midway through the first half. Then came a 4:29 scoring drought, no field goals for over six minutes. This was all that Indiana needed. Capitalising on this drought, the Hoosiers scored a 12-0 run with multiple trips to the free-throw line, sinking 16 straight in the half. The Terps trailed 36-31 at intermission, managing just one three-pointer and one assist before Andre Mills' triple at the last minute.

Defense Wasn’t Able To Stop The Onslaught

The second half exposed Maryland’s gaps. Lamar Wilkerson, Indiana's leading scorer, erupted for 18 of his game-high 24 points after halftime. In one devastating 5-minute stretch, he scored 16 straight Hoosiers points on 5-of-7 shooting, including 3-of-4 from deep. That personal run flipped a close game into a 59-44 Indiana lead.

Conor Enright added 16 points, Tayton Conerway 19, and Reed Bailey 15 as Indiana shot efficiently and dominated the line (22-of-26 free throws overall). Maryland couldn't counter. Darius Adams, off to a strong start, fouled out with over seven minutes left after scoring 13 points.

The Terps resorted to panicked perimeter shots, heaving eight threes in the second half's first 10 minutes and making just one. Indiana's lead ballooned to 18, and Maryland never threatened to flip the lead again.

Shooting Struggles And Depth Issues

Maryland only scored 5 of their three points in 26 attempts. Guards like Diggy Coit and Isaiah Watts went cold. Bench production was also minimal. Coit and Myles Rice combined for 13 points on 6-of-15 shooting, the only reserves to score.

Elijah Saunders provided a bright spot with a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds, stepping up in Payne's absence. Washington chipped in 14 points and nine boards. But it wasn't enough against Indiana's attack.

Free throws were also sub-par. While Indiana lived at the line, Maryland converted just 11-of-17 attempts.

This loss fits a pattern for Maryland; they give their all for an early lead, but fail to sustain it. The 0-4 Big Ten start is the program's worst in years, piling pressure on a roster heavy with transfers adjusting under first-year coach Williams.

