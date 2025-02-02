Former Maryland Terrapin has monster night in NBA performance
A former Maryland Basketball standout had a monster performance on Saturday night, as Aaron Wiggins put together a career night for the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a 144-110 victory over Sacramento, Wiggins poured in 41 points (career high), six made three pointers (career high), and 14 rebounds (career high).
Following the win, Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault praised Wiggins for his team-first mentality.
"He's a fan favorite in our locker room - like other guys, he's not the only one - but he's all team," Daigneault said. "He's all team on offense, he's all team on defense. He's all team day to day. His role all time has been varied. He's started, he's taken DNPs over the years, he's played short minutes. When he comes into the arena, I don't think he knows exactly — sometimes I don't know exactly — how we're going to use him. Yet, he's just a punching bag with that. I think that earns respect in the locker room."
Incredibly enough, Wiggins is only the seventh player in OKC history to reach the 40 point mark. Wiggins joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Paul George as the only OKC players to accomplish that feat.
Upon learning the news, Wiggins was happy to know that his performance put him alongside some elite company in OKC history.
"That's a good list right there," Wiggins said. "I don't know, it's awesome to kind of join that list. Be a part of that on a night like tonight where we get a good win within the team. The guys showed a lot of support. It's awesome."
During his time at Maryland, Wiggins was responsible for some impressive marks as well - particularly for his play in the NCAA tournament.
MARYLAND ACCOLADES:
• 2021 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
•2020 Big Ten Conference Sixth Man of the Year
MARYLAND/NCAA RECORDS
• 1st - NCAA Tournament Career 3FG pct. (.591)
• 1st - NCAA Tournament Series 3FG pct. (.643 - 2021)
• T-1st - NCAA Tournament Single-Game FG made (11 - 2021)
• T-1st - NCAA Tournament Single-Game 3FG made (5 - 3/22/21)
• 2nd - NCAA Tournament Series 3FG made (9 - 2021)
• 4th - NCAA Tournament Career 3FG made (13)
• 12th - Career 3FG made (172)
• 15th - Career 3FG pct. (.361)
• 53rd - Career points (1052)
