CBB analyst praises Maryland: 'This Maryland team is dangerous because they beat you in multiple ways'
Nobody is wanting to face Maryland men's basketball as of late. The Terrapins have won four in a row and Maryland's quality of wins continues to rise. The Terps defeated both Illinois and Indiana on the road a week ago before coming back home and beating Wisconsin on Wednesday night. While Maryland isn't ranked in the AP Top 25, it's starting to feel like Kevin Willard's team could play with anyone on any given night.
Big Ten Network analyst Rapheal Davis is high on the Terps after their 76-68 win over the Badgers. He can see this team getting one of the better seeds come the Big Ten Tournament.
"Big win for Maryland on Wednesday night. Maryland above that first line, which means they would get the double-bye [in the Big Ten Tournament]," Davis said on Thursday.
"Second-ranked win in the last three games. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, really good once again. I mean, Wisconsin had won eight out of nine. Terps have now won four in a row and when you go ahead and look at the current Big 10 standings, it's Maryland now above that line."
Davis continued praising Maryland and it starts with its starting lineup. Any of the starting five can take over a game and make winning plays. The Terrapins have two great low post players in Julian Reese and freshman Derik Queen. Then outside, any of the trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, or Selton Miguel can come up clutch in dire situations.
"This Maryland team is dangerous because they beat you in multiple ways. They make 12 threes one game, they beat you up inside the next, they get into transition the next and score with their defense. They are cooking in College Park. I love what coach Willard is doing," Davis said.
"The guard play is the difference, because in college basketball, guards make you go. And Maryland's trio of guards are big time. Ja'Kobi Gillespie, complete point guard. He can knock down a shot, but he can use the ball screen, he can get in the lane, he can make plays. Selton Miguel is a deadeye shooter, catch-and-shoot guy, can come off the screens, can knock it down. Rodney Rice is a bucket, can drive it, can get out in transition, can finish at the rim. So I love that they all do something different because if one is lacking, someone else can pick them up."
Maryland will see if it did enough to be ranked when the Associated Press Top 25 Poll releases on Monday. The Terrapins' next game will come against Ohio State in Columbus.
