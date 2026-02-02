Former Terps Men's Basketball Head Coach Lands New Gig With Kansas City

Today, the Kansas City Roos announced the hiring of a familiar face to College Park, Mark Turgeon. Turgeon (60) will step in as the Roos (4-19) bench boss after the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Current Kansas City head coach Marvin Menzies was announced as not returning to the school on January 12th. UMKC athletic director Brandon Martin had this to say about the decision in a statement:

"Coach Menzies has been a great ambassador of our men's basketball program. Since arriving in Kansas City, Coach Menzies and his staff have been committed to the holistic development of our student-athletes and the advancement of the UMKC campus community at large," Martin continued, saying, "We wish Coach Menzies all the best in his professional and personal endeavors moving forward."

Menzies was brought into the program on April 26, 2022. In his first season, he assembled a young squad with 10 freshmen. The team underwent its growing pains, finishing the 22-23 season with an 11-21 record. However, Shemarri Allen and RayQuawndis Mitchell were both featured on the Second Team All-Summit League. Allen was also on the All-Defensive Team, while Mitchell earned a spot on the All-Newcomer squad.

In the 2023-24 season, the team improved to 16-16, and the following season was marked by a 13-20 finish.

Now, Turgeon enters the fold, bringing vast coaching experience to the table, having coached at Jacksonville State (25-29), Wichita State (128-90), Texas A&M (97-40), and Maryland (226-116).

Turgeon has led successful teams to the NCAA tournament, including the Sweet Sixteen with Wichita State in 2006, four appearances with the Aggies (07-11), and five appearances in College Park.

Turgeon has coached some notable players who've made the NBA: DeAndre Jordan, Alex Len, Kevin Huerter, Jalen Smith, and Khris Middleton.

Here in Maryland, he oversaw the development of two fan favorites in program history, guard Melo Trimble and center Bruno Fernando.

Martin had this to say about the hiring of Turgeon:

"We are delighted to welcome Coach Turgeon and his wife Ann to the Roo family," Matin finished. "It's exciting to have them both back home in the Midwest." Coach Turgeon brings a wealth of credibility and success for our fan base, alumni, donors, and key stakeholders throughout Kansas City. This will undoubtedly be an exciting and rewarding era for our Roo basketball program."

Turgeon had this to say about joining the program on the team website:

It is an honor to be returning home and to be trusted to build a winning tradition with Kansas City men's basketball," Turgeon said. "It was obvious through our initial conversations that I could build a strong partnership with Dr. Martin and Chancellor Agrawal. I've always had a great love for Kansas City, and I believe that this city deserves a team that reflects its championship culture. There is so much untapped potential and with the full strength of the Kansas City community behind us, we will be able to elevate this program to new heights."

Tuergon is returning home, having hailed from Topeka, Kansas, and playing his collegiate ball for the Kansas Jayhawks from 1983 to 1987.

