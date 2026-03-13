Four-Star Point Guard Trey Beamer Reopens His Commit

A potential recruit to an already talented incoming 2026 class has reemerged, potentially for Maryland men's basketball head coach Buzz Williams and his staff to add.

Four-star IMG Academy point guard, Trey Beamer, announced yesterday that he would be withdrawing his commitment to Boston College and will be reopening his recruitment. Joe Tipton of On3 announced the news after Beamer's father told Rivals.

NEWS: 4⭐️ Trey Beamer has received his release from his signing to Boston College and will reopen his recruitment, his father told @Rivals.



The 6-2 combo guard and top-100 recruit was BC’s second-highest rated player in program history. https://t.co/nY0s9a35Aq pic.twitter.com/tySNhyE061 — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) March 12, 2026

Tipton further stated via Beamer's father that Virginia Tech and Saint Louis have shown interest since the announcement.

Beamer had originally committed to Boston College back on October 5th and signed with the program a little over a month later.

Beamer released an official statement to go along with his annoucement:

“I want to sincerely thank the Boston College Men's Basketball program and its entire staff for believing in me and welcoming my family throughout the recruitment process. The relationships we have built mean a lot to me, and I truly appreciate the opportunity that has been extended.

After thoughtful conversations with my family and those close to my development, I've decided to withdraw my commitment from Boston College and reopen my recruitment. With the recent changes in the program, I feel it's important for me to take the time to carefully evaluate my options while continuing to grow as both a student and an athlete.

This was not an easy decision. I have great respect for Boston College and its men's basketball program. However, I believe taking this step will allow me and my family to make the most informed decision about what is best for my future.”

News: IMG Academy four-star guard Trey Beamer has re-opened his recruitment. Maryland previously finished as the runner-up. pic.twitter.com/6WiG3Yja7e — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) March 12, 2026

Maryland was among Beamer's final five schools when he was still deciding where to commit back in August. It will be interesting to see whether Williams and company will reconnect with Beamer in hopes of steering him to College Park to team up with five-star recruit Baba Oladotun, who headlines the Terps' 2026 incoming class.

Beamer can bring a great shot-creating and scorer's mentality in the backcourt for the Terps, which they lacked this season. David Coit played in his final season of eligibility, and with the uncertainty of Myles Rice or Darius Adams returning to the program, the need at the guard position could be a necessity.

Beamer is a three-way scorer as well, who plays with a certain calmness and pace in his game that keeps defenders from dictating the pace or speeding him up, allowing him to be dynamic when he has the ball in his hand.

Is Boston College the move for IMG and Team United star PG Trey Beamer? 🦅👀 the 4 ⭐️ visited the Eagles over the weekend pic.twitter.com/HRwFAlgU5Z — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) September 2, 2025

Maryland will need to improve in year two under Williams, especially when expectations and standards are set at different heights for men's basketball at College Park. Diehard Terps fan, Scott Van Pelt talked recently on his ESPN podcast how the results of the 2025 season were deemed "unacceptable."

Bringing in talent that can deliver immediate results and serve as a key foundation for your program is the key to driving success on and off the court.

We will keep an eye out for whom Beamer re-engages in conversation and which programs show interest in him joining.

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