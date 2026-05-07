Kaden House Ranked No. 35 Nationally Of Incoming 2026 Prospects

It's been one busy 2026 offseason for the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball program. The Terps were looking to improve on a rough 2025-26 season vastly and to revitalize the program under the Buzz Williams era.

Well, Williams and company did that exactly.

Securing not only one of the top prospects out of the entire 2026 recruiting class, but also adding two more players who are featured in Rivals' 150 best prospects. On top of the vast talent of transfers added to replace players who've departed the program.

Of course, we've heard about the signing of five-star forward Baba Oladotun and later four-star forward Adama Tambeodu, but the one I wanted to focus on is guard Kaden House.

House, the son of former NBA champion/player Eddie House, has been ranked at No. 35 in the top 150 list by Rivals of 2026 prospects.

When talking to 247Sports, House said this about the skillset he was bringing to the Terps: “Toughness and someone who wants to win at a high level."

House is a talented two-way player that brings versatility to the backcourt for Maryland. During his three years at Arizona Compass Prep, House averaged:

22.2 points, 7.1 rebounds (5.0 defensive & 2.1 offensive), 3.4 assists, 3.1 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 77 total games played.

Offensively, the 6-foot-3 guard uses his size to his advantage when attacking the basket or finding areas inside the paint to score. House is dangerous and explosive downhill, allowing him to not only finish well at the rim but also pull up in the mid-range for high-percentage shots. While he must improve as an outside shooter, further his playmaking skills as a passer, and continue to show the ability to move without the ball, the ceiling is high as an offensive weapon.

Kaden House was in ATTACK MODE all afternoon against Faith Family 💥 28 points for the AZ Compass ⭐️ in the 66-59 W pic.twitter.com/U4WWry3I3F — League Ready (@LeagueRDY) March 13, 2026

Defensively, his size, length, and speed provide House with all the tools to be a defensive pest on and off the ball. House should be able to switch between the 1 and 3 on defense for Maryland, covering larger wings. House had multiple seasons in high school in which he averaged more than 3 steals and 1 block per game: 2022-23 (3.6 steals & 1.1 blocks) and 2023-24 (3.2 steals & 1 block).

House fits what Williams is looking for in his backcourt in terms of size and two-way ability. The breakout of guard Andre Mills in the second half of the Terps 2025 season is a clear example of that style of guard play that can develop under Williams and his staff.

It's an exciting time in College Park, as a plethora of young talent is joining the program, and fans should be excited to look forward to watching.

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