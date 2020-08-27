SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Rockets Assistant John Lucas Delivers Powerful Message to NBA Players

AhmedGhafir

The NBA playoffs came to a screeching halt on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks did not take the floor for their game five matchup against the Orlando Magic. The ripple effect took over the next hour of the day as the remaining two playoff games were postponed as players and coaches organized to discuss social injustice following the shooting of James Blake.

Players met on Wednesday night as they discussed the implications of resuming the season while both the Clippers and Lakers voted against resuming play, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The WNBA, MLB and MLS came to a stop on Wednesday evening as players in all three sports boycotted their games. As the NBA referees continued the conversation with their own protest on Wednesday morning, Rockets assistant John Lucas delivered a powerful message to players that same morning.

“Today was historic, don’t F it up,” Lucas told players on Wednesday per the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

“This was a historical moment for them," Lucas told Mark Berman of FOX 26 Houston. "They would have to do the things that they needed to do to get the changes they wanted. What the players want I want for them as being a former player and a retired player and someone that’s with them daily. I want what they want. They want social justice and they want to be able to make a difference in Black Lives as well as all lives that matter, to end police brutality.”

The former number one draft selection in the 1976 NBA Draft now serves as an assistant for the Houston Rockets as he closes in on his fourth season with the team. Lucas coached with the 76ers, Cavaliers, Clippers and Spurs while also serving as an assistant for the Denver Nuggets from 1998 to 2001. Before his 14-year playing career, Lucas shined in College Park as the two-time consensus first-team All-American and 1976 ACC Athlete of the Year as he played alongside Len Elmore and Tom McMillen. 

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite St. Frances Lineman Impressed Early with Terps

Junior defensive end Aaron Wilson already holds a double-digit offer list as the coveted prospect will be a hot name on September 1.

AhmedGhafir

"My coach gets it": Turgeon shows support for former player, Bucks' decision to boycott NBA playoff game

Terps coach Mark Turgeon has been active in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement since George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minnesota in May.

Josh Stirn

Stefon Diggs Credited for Competitive Practices, Defensive Frustration in Training Camp

New Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs earned praise from teammates on Wednesday for his play on and off the field.

AhmedGhafir

Running Back Javon Leake Shining In Training Camp in New York

The former three-year Maryland running back is making the most of his reps as Giants head coach Joe Judge gives praise.

AhmedGhafir

JuCo Lineman Has Connection to Terps, Interested in Maryland Despite Top Six

Maryland is working to get into the top group for coveted Butler (KS) juco tackle Caleb Etienne following the August 1 official offer

AhmedGhafir

Top JuCo Target De'Jahn Warren Commits to Georgia

Top remaining target off the board to SEC foe.

AhmedGhafir

by

deldarin

Incoming Quince Orchard Safety High on Locksley, Terps Early in Recruitment

Safety Steven Sannieniola will done a new jersey for his junior season but the ball-hawking safety already has the attention of college coaches with three early offers

AhmedGhafir

Demeioun Robinson Sits Seventh in SI99 Rankings

Quince Orchard (MD) standout Demeioun Robinson was the lone Terp commit ranked in the SI preseason SI99

AhmedGhafir

Maryland the First Offer for Nationally Ranked Baltimore Freshman

Derik Queen is ranked as a top-five player in class of 2024 by multiple outlets, including Coast 2 Coast Prep, which has him No. 2 overall behind North Carolina’s Jahseem Felton.

Josh Stirn

Darryll Pines Addresses Concerns As Big Ten Analyzes Potential Winter Season

University president sent an email and met with students on Monday as he noted “a sizeable deficit" due to the pandemic as the Big Ten investigates a potential winter season.

AhmedGhafir