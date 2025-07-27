All terrapins

Maryland freshman Guillermo Del Pino shines in elite U-18 FIBA EuroBasket tourney

Del Pino is one of the best amateur basketball players in Spain

Brandon Walker

Maryland incoming freshman Guillermo Del Pino is spending his summer playing on the international circuit, representing his home country, Spain, in the Under-18 EuroBasket championships, his last amateur tournament before joining his new teammates at College Park.

De Pino played 21 minutes on Saturday and scored nine points (shooting 2 for 3 from beyond the arc), had three assists, and had two rebounds as Spain defeated Latvia 103-83 in its opening game of the tournament.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Cordoba, Spain, is a highly decorated player on the international scene. Del Pino was the Most Valuable Player of the 2023 FIBA Under-16 European Championship, where he averaged 14.6 points in leading Spain to the gold medal, becoming the third consecutive Spanish player to win the MVP award. He scored 26 points in the quarterfinals against Slovenia and 22 points in the final against Italy, and shot 45.5 percent from three-point range for the tournament.

Del Pino will bring experience playing professional basketball internationally to the Maryland basketball program, where he was a key member of the Cordoba Club de Baloncesto of the Spanish Segunda League, where he averaged 10.3 points in 17 games during the 2024-25 season, playing at just 17 years old.

Del Pino averaged 11 points a game at the Under-17 Basketball World Cup, earning himself an All-Star selection from the tournament.

Spain will play Slovenia on Sunday in the tournament in Group D of Division A.

Buzz
