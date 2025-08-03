Buzz Williams brings heart and hoops to Maryland with "Buzz's Bunch" camp
Yesterday, Maryland's basketball community experienced something special as the Maryland Terrapins' head coach, Buzz Williams, brought his "Buzz's Bunch" camp to College Park. Williams founded the camp in 2008 while he was at Marquette, aiming to inspire children with special needs to embrace the sport of basketball and find joy in playing the game. Seventeen years later, his commitment to this cause remains unwavering, and Maryland was fortunate to witness it firsthand.
This year's camp, held at a local community center, was full of energy as participants practiced and learned the game alongside Williams and his staff. What makes "Buzz's Bunch" unique is its emphasis on inclusion—every drill, celebration, and moment is designed to make the kids feel like stars. Williams, known for his intense demeanor on the sidelines, demonstrated his softer side by patiently coaching and instructing with enthusiasm.
In Maryland, a state rich in basketball tradition, the camp served as a powerful reminder of the sport's ability to unite and uplift. Parents and volunteers expressed their enthusiasm about the camp's impact, observing how each child left with a newfound sense of confidence and the excitement that basketball can bring. Williams' commitment to sustaining this camp reflects his strong character. Fans can be assured that “Buzz's Bunch” will continue to make an impact in the future.
