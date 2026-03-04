Julian Reese Makes NBA Debut In First Two Career Starts

It came sooner than expected, but former Maryland men's basketball star Julian Reese has made his debut in the NBA. After signing a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards last week, which became official on Saturday, the team he grew up watching became not just a dream but a reality.

Reese was on the bench of the Wizards' G-League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go, in their 137-117 win against the College Park Skyhawks on Saturday at CareFirst Arena. He was courtside at the Xfinity Center for Maryland's men's basketball game the following day against Rutgers.

Reese was full of emotions coming home and expressed the feeling of being able to play in his hometown and being granted an opportunity like this:

"Signing that contract felt great. It was crazy. My agent called me and told me the Wizards wanted to give me an opportunity, and it was this great, happy feeling. It still kinda doesn’t feel real. I’m so grateful and ready to maximize my opportunities."

Reese joins a familiar face in D.C in second-year guard Bub Carrington, a fellow Baltimore native. Carrington and Reese both played together at St. Frances Academy and are good friends.

On Monday evening against the Houston Rockets, Reese made his NBA debut, earning his first start as well in place of injured big men, Alex Sarr (right hamstring strain) and Tristan Vukcevic (left thigh contusion).

Reese played in 27 minutes before falling out, scoring two points, and grabbed four rebounds along with three steals and four turnovers.

It wasn't the perfect debut that Reese imagined, but it was a valuable experience he put under his belt in his young career. Facing off against the likes of Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant in the front court.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe had this to say about Reese in his debut on Monday after the game:

"I thought he was really steady, had a really good presence out there. Gave us some physicality, kind of knew what we're doing defensively, learning our offense, but I thought he was able to execute what we're trying to do. I was really pleased with him on short notice, being able to fill in for tonight. Thought he did a good job."

It was a short turnaround for Reese as he made his second-straight start the night after at Orlando. Despite the Wizards' 126-109 loss, Reese had a great night.

Reese posted nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field, with eight rebounds, three assists, and only three fouls in 32 minutes of play.

Reese's sister, WNBA Chicago Sky star, Angele Reese, was courtside donning his jersey in support of her younger brother. Angel was interviewed during Tuesday's contest about being able to watch Julian play in his first opportunity, stating:

"As soon as I heard he was going to be on the team, I was like, ‘I need a jersey,’” the 23-year-old said. “I was so emotional when I found out, I was crying so hard like I just hit the lottery. I was just so happy because my mom was able to raise me and my brother. We were able to go to Maryland and play in front of our family, but they have a good treat and I’m happy for D.C.”

Julian will garner more opportunities as the last month-and-a-half of the NBA regular season winds down. This will be a valuable experience for his continued development and will suit him well, especially as he heads into the offseason and training camp next season.

