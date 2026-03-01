Julian Reese Signs A Two-Way Deal With The Washington Wizards
Julian Reese is back in the DMV once again. Reese (22) was announced today by the Washington Wizards as having signed a two-way contract with the franchise. He'll join another former Terp in D.C, Eric Ayala (2018-2022).
Reese spent four seasons with the Maryland Terrapins, where he posted career averages of....
11.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, one assist, 1.3 blocks on 56% shooting from the floor in 134 total games played, and 102 started.
Reese played a big role in helping lead the Terps to the NCAA Tournament in 2023 and was part of the dubbed unit "Crab Five" in his senior year, which reached the Sweet Sixteen against the eventual NCAA Champion, the Florida Gators.
After his collegiate career, Reese entered the 2025 NBA Draft, where he went undrafted but joined the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League Team, playing in four games.
During the fall, Reese would join the Toronto Raptors on an Exhibition 10 contract that the organization would waive immediately to allow him to join their G-League affiliate, Raptors 905.
Reese would continue to grind his way through the G-League, in which he appeared in 24 games, averaging 8.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks on 62.1 % field goal shooting.
This year, down in the G-League, Reese has had some huge performances, displaying his defensive energy and athleticism on the offensive end....
February 8th, 2026 vs. Motor City Cruise
20 points, 17 rebounds (10 DR & 7OR), four assists, two steals on 6-of-9 shooting from the floor and 4-of-5 at the free-throw line.
February 12th, 2026 at. Cleveland Cruise
24 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 11-of-13 shooting from the field.
Reese's sister, WNBA Chicago Sky star Angel Reese, had nothing but praise for her younger brother, stating in a post on X, "My baby brother, Ugh, I’m so proud of you! Your journey has never been easy & you’ve always stayed the course! Let’s go, Juju!"
What will Reese's role look like with the Washington Wizards? Currently, Washington is down big men Alex Sarr (hamstring) and Anthony Davis (left finger) due to injuries. That could provide Reese with his first taste of NBA action, as the Wizards have utilized players from their G-League affiliate, Capital City Go-Go, in part due to a record that places them 13th in the Eastern Conference and injuries to various players.
For now, he'll likely set up shop with the Go-Go and earn an opportunity with six weeks of the regular season remaining.
