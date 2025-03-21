Maryland Basketball: Freshman Derik Queen predicted as top-five pick in 2025 NBA Draft
Maryland men's basketball will play its first game in the NCAA Tournament later on Friday and it will likely be the only NCAA Tournament Terrapins fans will get to see center Derik Queen. Fans not only want to see Maryland make a deep run for obvious reasons, but once the Terps are out, Queen is likely off to the NBA. After a strong finish to the Big Ten season, the former five-star's draft stock continues to rise.
In Jonathan Wasserman's latest NBA mock draft, he has Queen up to No. 5 overall. The NBA Draft expert has Queen going to the Brooklyn Nets.
Despite losing to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament, Derik Queen put together one of his most compelling NBA pitches of the year with 31 points. Making a pair of threes and mid-range jumpers while shaking defenders off the dribble and handling in transition, Queen showcased an updated skill set that's changed scouts' minds about his NBA fit.
Queen may need some specific pieces around him to mask some of his limitations, but lottery teams could simply see too polished of an offensive player to worry about fit for a rebuilding roster.
Queen has nearly averaged a double-double in his freshman season. He has averaged 16.3 points and nine rebounds. The Terrapins will need some strong showings from their prized freshman in hopes of making a Final Four run.
