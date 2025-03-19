All terrapins

Recruiting: Maryland basketball pursuing Indiana 2025 de-commit

Trent Knoop

Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
With Mike Woodson out as the head coach of Indiana, and the hiring of West Virginia coach, Darian DeVries, to become the new Hoosiers' head coach -- teams could try to swoop in to land some players. That's the case with 2025 sharpshooter, Harun Zrno. The forward out of Bosnia committed to Indiana back in January, but he de-committed from the Hoosiers on Wednesday.

Prior to his de-commitment, Zrno was receiving interest from both Miami (FL) and Maryland. The Terrapins have just one player committed in the 2025 class which is four-star guard Chris Jeffrey.

The overseas player is not ranked, but teams like Creighton, Wisconsin, and Indiana were all in on the 6-7 forward. The Terrapins would likely want to add at least one or two more players to their 2025 class and stealing one from a Big Ten foe would be icing on the cake.


