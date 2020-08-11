AllTerrapins
Terps' top hoops target announces commitment date, finalists

Josh Stirn

Maryland’s top recruiting target is ready to pick a school.

James Graham, a class of 2021 four-star forward from Milwaukee, announced Tuesday that he will reveal his college decision on August 17 at 10 a.m., and he has Maryland among the finalists, along with Wisconsin, Auburn and Memphis.

The timing of the announcement is promising for the Terps as they recently emerged as the favorite in Graham’s recruitment. The versatile 6-foot-8 forward told 247Sports last week that Mark Turgeon and company are recruiting him harder than any other coaching staff.

Graham was a little-known recruit outside of his hometown of Milwaukee during his junior year, but became one of the most popular players in his class after sending his film to college coaches across the country at the start of the pandemic. Maryland was the first Power Conference program to respond with an offer in May, and they’ve made it clear since then that he’s their top priority in the class. Turgeon and assistant coach Bino Ranson -- who helped the Terps pull Diamond Stone out of Wisconsin in 2015 -- have been in contact on almost a daily basis.

Graham, who averaged 20 points per game at Nicolet High (Wisc.), announced a top-9 last month that included his four finalists as well as Michigan State, Marquette, Florida State, Georgetown and Vanderbilt. If he picks Maryland, he’d join Baltimore products Ike Cornish and Julian Reese as the third member of the program’s 2021 class. The Terps have two scholarships available for next year, and they’re looking to add a forward and another wing. They made the final three for New Zealand shooting guard Taine Murray and the top-11 for St. Louis small forward Jordan Nesbitt earlier this week.

Basketball

Locksley, Players Show Support for Existing Health Measures as Fall Season Called into Quetion

Head coach Mike Locksley and running back Jake Funk express support in the existing protocols while senior safety Antwaine Richardson explains why it was an easy decision to opt-in

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Big Ten Cancels Fall Sports, Hopeful for Spring 2021 Season

Big Ten announced they have cancelled fall sports ahead of the 2020 season

AhmedGhafir

Maryland makes the top-10 for high-flying Philly guard

The Terps received some much needed good news on a shooting guard target on Sunday.

Josh Stirn

OC Scottie Montgomery Breaks Down Tagovailoa and Legendre, Talks Offensive Line and Tight End Adjustments

In-depth breakdown of the offensive personnel as offensive coordinator Scottie Montgomery retools the offense

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Maryland Impresses Tennessee Tackle Jason Amsler During Visit

A self-guided tour was enough for Jason Amsler to get a glimpse into his latest suitor.

AhmedGhafir

New Zealand guard has Maryland in top-3, ties to Terp assistant and Juan Dixon

Maryland in the top three for this international guard target

Josh Stirn

Six Opt Out of 2020 Season, Tight End Medically Held Out for Season

Wave of opt outs hit Maryland hard on eve of fall camp

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Hoke Breaks Down Depth, Three Defensive Leaders and Points of Emphasis Heading into 2020

Defensive coordinator Jon Hoke opened up about challenges going into 2020 while being transparent on how to improve the defense

AhmedGhafir

Emerging as Leader, Funk Excited to Lead Revamped Rushing Attack

Senior running back Jake Funk breaks down the toughest part about the offseason while socially distant while breaking down the freshmen and developing a cohesive unit.

AhmedGhafir

by

RockvilleTerp

First Commit of 2022 Class in for Terps

Camden (NJ) wide receiver Amari Clark commits to Maryland

AhmedGhafir

by

Oscar Madison