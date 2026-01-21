Maryland Basketball Star Earns Weekly Honor Following Historic Performance

The first season of the Buzz Williams era might not exactly be going the way that Maryland fans have expected, but the team finally scored a big positive with their first conference win of the season with a 96-73 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions.

A big reason for that win? A 43-point showing from senior guard David "Diggy" Coit, who became the first NCAA Division I player to record multiple 40-point games this season, and only the second Maryland Terrapins player since Gene Shue all the way back in 1952-53.

It was a massive accomplishment for the Terrapins and Coit himself, and don't think for a second that his efforts went unnoticed.

Maryland Terrapins guard David Coit (8) drives to the basket against the Southern California Trojans in the first half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Monday afternoon, the Big Ten announced Coit as the conference's Co-Player of the Week, alongside Wisconsin's John Blackwell, for his performances in both the win over Penn State and the loss to the USC Trojans earlier in the week, averaging 36.5 points in the two games.

The weekly accolade is Coit's second Player of the Week naming on the year, also receiving the award for a 41-point effort in an overtime victory against Mount St. Mary's back in late November.

During his onslaught against the Nittany Lions, Coit knocked nine of 13 attempted three-point shots, which tied the Maryland program record for most made shots beyond the arc, and his 30-point first half in the game was the most in the first half by a Big 10 player in the 2020s decade.

His 43 points also set a new scoring record at the Terrapins' home court, the Xfinity Center.

His two efforts saw him score at least 30 points in each, which brought him to 10 career showings of that number of points, the most for any NCAA Division I basketball player.

With the 23-point win over the Nittany Lions, the Terrapins now own a conference win with Buzz Williams as head coach after the former Texas A&M leader was defeated in his first six Big 10 games.

The Terps currently sit just below .500 on the season so far with an 8-10 record, and the going won't get too much easier this upcoming week when they go on the road Wednesday night to take on the No. 11 Illinois Fighting Illini and then head off on a weekend excursion to East Lansing for a matchup against another ranked opponent, the No. 10 Michigan State Spartans.

The Terps have yet to defeat a ranked team in the 2025-26 season, but with Coit's recent production on the hardwood, a turnaround for the team could very well be on the horizon.

