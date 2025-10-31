Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10
One of the country’s last unbeaten teams will head to SECU Stadium this weekend. No. 2 Indiana will look to improve to 9-0 after its Saturday meeting with Maryland and will enter the matchup as a 21.5-point favorite following its big win over UCLA in Week 9.
The Hoosiers handed UCLA a 50-point loss last weekend and got another strong performance from Heisman Trophy contender Fernando Mendoza. The Terrapins lost a close game to UCLA in their last game, so their outlook isn’t strong ahead of this matchup.
Here’s our full betting preview ahead of kickoff.
Indiana vs. Maryland Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Indiana: -21.5 (-108)
- Maryland: +21.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Indiana: -1800
- Maryland: +1000
Total: 51.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Indiana vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 1
- Game Time: 3:30 PM EST
- Venue: SECU Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Indiana: 8-0
- Maryland: 4-3
Indiana vs. Maryland Key Players to Watch
Indiana
Fernando Mendoza: Mendoza only completed 15 passes in his last game but threw for three touchdowns and ran in a score as well. He leads the nation with 24 touchdown passes and just three interceptions. Mendoza stands out as one of college football’s most impactful players and will be crucial to the Hoosier’s game plan in Week 10.
Maryland
Malik Washington: Washington has thrown for 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season while leading his team in rushing touchdowns (3). He’s struggled with accuracy and will need to be better through the air against an Indiana defense that ranks third in the Big Ten against the run this year.
Indiana vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
Indiana and Maryland have looked strong against the spread and Maryland has actually covered in four straight games as an underdog. The under hit in three of those contests and the Terrapins can look to capitalize on the Hoosiers’ play on the road.
The Hoosiers lead the Big 10 with 45.4 points per game, but there’s been a drop in production in the two road games they’ve played in. Indiana is averaging 25.0 points per game on the road. Mendoza combined for a total of three touchdown passes and two picks in those games and Indiana won by less than two touchdowns in both instances.
Maryland isn’t Oregon or Iowa but has a borderline top-five defense in the Big 10 and has held opponents to an average of 17.3 points per game this year. The Terrapins can cover the spread this weekend.
PICK: Maryland +21.5 (-112 at DraftKings Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.