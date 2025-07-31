Maryland Guard Guillermo Del Pino helps lead Spain to semifinals in U-18 EuroBasket
Maryland incoming freshman guard Guillermo Del Pino has been spending his summer in the Under-18 EuroBasket Championships representing his home country, Spain, trying to win one more championship before forging his career at College Park.
Del Pino helped his home country advance to the semifinals in the tournament by scoring 12 points, three assists, two blocks, and two steals in a 77-54 victory over Turkey on Thursday morning in Belgrade, Serbia.
Del Pino played 22 minutes in the game as he shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 on three-point field goals. This performance came after he recorded eight points, four assists, and three rebounds the previous night in a 92-38 victory over North Macedonia.
This performance is not surprising from Del Pino, as he has performed on the international stage in amateur camps and competitions. He earned all-star honors at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp in February 2024, among other global competitions and showcases, including winning MVP at the Under-16 Euroleague championships, where he scored 22 points in the finals against Italy.
He also has experience playing professionally in his hometown in Cordoba, Spain, where, at just 17 years old, he was a key member of the Cordoba Club de Baloncesto of the Spanish Segunda League, where he averaged 10.3 points playing in 17 games during the 2024-25 season.
Spain will play in the semifinals of the Under-18 EuroBasket on Saturday against an opponent to be determined, as we will continue to follow Del Pino throughout the tournament.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl