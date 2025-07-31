All terrapins

Maryland Guard Guillermo Del Pino helps lead Spain to semifinals in U-18 EuroBasket

Maryland's incoming freshman guard scored 12 points on 3 of 5 three-pointers, with two blocks and two steals in a blowout over Turkey.

Brandon Walker

Jan 10, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot waves a flag before the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the UCLA Bruins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins mascot waves a flag before the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the UCLA Bruins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Maryland incoming freshman guard Guillermo Del Pino has been spending his summer in the Under-18 EuroBasket Championships representing his home country, Spain, trying to win one more championship before forging his career at College Park.

Del Pino helped his home country advance to the semifinals in the tournament by scoring 12 points, three assists, two blocks, and two steals in a 77-54 victory over Turkey on Thursday morning in Belgrade, Serbia.

Del Pino played 22 minutes in the game as he shot 5 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 on three-point field goals. This performance came after he recorded eight points, four assists, and three rebounds the previous night in a 92-38 victory over North Macedonia.

This performance is not surprising from Del Pino, as he has performed on the international stage in amateur camps and competitions. He earned all-star honors at the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders camp in February 2024, among other global competitions and showcases, including winning MVP at the Under-16 Euroleague championships, where he scored 22 points in the finals against Italy.

He also has experience playing professionally in his hometown in Cordoba, Spain, where, at just 17 years old, he was a key member of the Cordoba Club de Baloncesto of the Spanish Segunda League, where he averaged 10.3 points playing in 17 games during the 2024-25 season.

Spain will play in the semifinals of the Under-18 EuroBasket on Saturday against an opponent to be determined, as we will continue to follow Del Pino throughout the tournament.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat

Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season

Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp

Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl

Published
Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

Home/Basketball