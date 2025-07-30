Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl
Quentin Burrell, a five-star wide receiver out of Mount Carmel High School in Chicago, is quickly making a name for himself in the world of college football. He currently holds offers from Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, and more than 25 others. Before he announces a commitment, he has earned himself a spot in the 2026 Polynesian Bowl, a showcase for rising stars.
The Polynesian Bowl is an annual all-star game held in Honolulu, Hawaii, and brings together the nation's top high school football players. But this is more than a game, it is a celebration of Polynesian culture and the incredible impact its had on the sport of football. Sunshine, top-tier talent, and a focus on heritage - this is an amazing event that is quickly becoming a must-see for college scouts.
There are several notable alumni of this event - AJ Epenesa, Puka Nacua, Travis Hunter, and Nico Iamaleava - players who went on to crush it at the next level. You can catch Burrell and the rest of the stars in action live on the NFL Network, January 16th, 2026, from Kūnuiākea Stadium in Honolulu. This is a game you do not want to miss.
