Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Coach Buzz Williams is looking to close in on a Top 100 player after Maryland was one of the schools to secure an official visit from 2026 four-star point guard Trey Beamer. Beamer will be making his official visit to Maryland on Sept. 13.
Beamer (6-foot-1, 160 pounds), who is from Martinsville, Virginia, and attends the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the No. 15 player in the state of Florida, the eighth-ranked point guard, and the No. 85-ranked player, according to 247Sports.
Beamer will also be visiting Boston College on August 30 and Mississippi State on Oct. 3. He also holds offers from Charlotte, DePaul, Florida State, South Florida, and Virginia Tech.
Beamer was a standout this summer in the EYBP Peach Jam showcase circuit. He was a terror playing off the dribble, pulling up from the mid-range as he was making open jump shots. He was relentlessly putting pressure on the defense by getting to the paint. He also has the court vision to make the right decision from two feet from the rim with his soft-touch floater, or he will find a cutting teammate for an open layup.
