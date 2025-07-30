All terrapins

Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat

IMG Academy standout shone for Team United on the EYBL Peach Jam circuit and holds a variety of offers to include in-state program Florida State

Brandon Walker

Nov 15, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Maryland Terrapins mascot waives a Maryland flag before a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; The Maryland Terrapins mascot waives a Maryland flag before a game against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Coach Buzz Williams is looking to close in on a Top 100 player after Maryland was one of the schools to secure an official visit from 2026 four-star point guard Trey Beamer. Beamer will be making his official visit to Maryland on Sept. 13.

Beamer (6-foot-1, 160 pounds), who is from Martinsville, Virginia, and attends the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is the No. 15 player in the state of Florida, the eighth-ranked point guard, and the No. 85-ranked player, according to 247Sports.

Beamer will also be visiting Boston College on August 30 and Mississippi State on Oct. 3. He also holds offers from Charlotte, DePaul, Florida State, South Florida, and Virginia Tech.

Beamer was a standout this summer in the EYBP Peach Jam showcase circuit. He was a terror playing off the dribble, pulling up from the mid-range as he was making open jump shots. He was relentlessly putting pressure on the defense by getting to the paint. He also has the court vision to make the right decision from two feet from the rim with his soft-touch floater, or he will find a cutting teammate for an open layup.

Brandon Walker
BRANDON WALKER

Brandon is a lifelong sports long sports fanatic with over a decade in sports media. He's a Prince George’s County, Maryland native who has spent most of his adult life in the Greater Pittsburgh Area. After getting his start as an intern with Sportsradio 93.7 the fan in Pittsburgh, he covered high school sports for TribTotalMedia, covered Pittsburgh Athletics for Pittsburgh Sports Report, Pittsburgh Sports Now (Penn State coverage), and was credentialed for the 2022 season for the New Pittsburgh Courier. Brandon is now covering HBCU Sports for Urban Media Today, as well covering the Terps for Maryland on SI.

