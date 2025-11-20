Maryland Men's Basketball Officially Signs Three Prospects to its 2026 Class
The Maryland Terrapins men's basketball program officially signed three prospects yesterday to its 2026 class that features: Four-star guard Kaden House, four-star forward Adama Tambedou, and three-star forward Austin Brown.
The most recent commit, House, the son of former NBA 11-year veteran Eddie House, recently committed to Maryland on Halloween. House is ranked as the 44th-best recruit in the 2026 class, the seventh-best combo guard in the nation, and the sixth-best player in Arizona according to 247Sports.
Joe Tipton, of Rivals, got a chance to speak to House on why he chose Maryland, stating;
“I chose Maryland mainly because of my relationship with Buzz and the staff. I feel they can help me get to my goals and make me the best version of myself.”
Describing what Maryland fans will get from him on the court:
“I love the game of basketball, so my game is just a competitor. I want to win and play the right way.”
Tambedou is a 6'7" power forward who hails from Putnam, Connecticut, and brings a high-motor, athletic, and skilled playing style to the table.
Tambedou averaged 15.6 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 2.5 blocks per game this Pro16 season and led the league with 33 dunks in just 14 games, according to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports described Tambedou as "physically dominant on the interior. What he lacks in sheer size, he compensates for with power, athleticism, and a supercharged motor. He plays extremely hard and much bigger than his actual size inside the lane."
Tambedou fits the kind of big man that operates under Williams' system, guys who can stay aggressive in the paint, establishing a dominant presence both defensively and offensively, and who are also athletically built.
Moving on to the final prospect in Brown. Brown is a 6"7 power forward who hails from Lufkin, Texas, and was the first official addition to the Maryland 2026 class. He only took two official visits, to Texas A&M when Coach Williams was still with the program and to Maryland.
During the EYBL circuit, Brown averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 46% from the field. He's got the ability to be a modern two-way wing who can stretch the floor on offense with his ability to shoot the ball from beyond the arc, but also the ability to defend multiple positions with his size.
The Terps' future looks bright, and with a 2026 class that offers immense potential and excitement, it should be an exciting time at Xfinity Center.
