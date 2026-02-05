Ohio State vs. Maryland Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 5
The Ohio State Buckeyes are desperate to find any level of momentum in Big Ten action, trading wins and losses over their past four games.
Tonight, they're set as road favorites against a Maryland team that has lost four straight outings. The Terrapins have just one single conference win this season, which came against Penn State back on January 18.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this conference showdown.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Ohio State -7.5 (-110)
- Maryland +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Ohio State -360
- Maryland +285
Total
- OVER 150.5 (-110)
- UNDER 150.5 (-110)
Ohio State vs. Maryland How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, February 5
- Game Time: 8:30 pm ET
- Venue: XFINITY Center
- How to Watch (TV): FS1
- Ohio State Record: 14-7 (6-5 in Big Ten)
- Maryland Record: 8-13 (1-9 in Big Ten)
Ohio State vs. Maryland Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in Ohio State's last five games
- Ohio State is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 road games
- Maryland is 1-4 ATS in its last five games
- Maryland is 7-1 ATS in its last eight home games vs. Ohio State
Ohio State vs. Maryland Key Player to Watch
- Bruce Thornton, G - Ohio State Buckeyes
Whether or not Bruce Thornton brings his best stuff plays a significant role in Ohio State's chances of winning on a nightly basis. He leads the team in points per game, averaging 19.5, while also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He's shooting 55.4% from the field this season, so Ohio State should lean on him even more moving forward.
Ohio State vs. Maryland Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm not hesitating to lay the points on Ohio State tonight:
I hesitate to bet on a team as an underdog when it's bad on both sides of the court. I don't think Penn State falls under that category in the Big Ten, but Maryland certainly does. The Terps rank 321st in effective field goal percentage (47.5%) and 305th in defensive efficiency. By comparison, the Buckeyes rank 31st and 139th in those two categories.
The Buckeyes' defensive strength also lines up with what Maryland does offensively. The Terps are primarily a three-point shooting team, but now they have to face an Ohio State squad that ranks 33rd in opponent three-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting just 30.2% from beyond the arc.
I'll lay the points with Ohio State in this one.
Pick: Ohio State -7.5 (-110) via FanDuel
