Maryland Men's Basketball Unable To Keep Up With Ohio State

The Maryland men's basketball team was unable to climb back from an early deficit last night at College Park against Ohio State, ultimately falling 82-62. The Terps are now 8-14 on the season and have dropped to 1-10 overall within the Big Ten Conference, with their only victory coming against Penn State.

Elijah Saunders was not only the Terps' leading scorer but also the game's leading scorer with 20 points. Saunders shot 8-of-13 from the field, 3-of-6 from the three-point line, to go along with four rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Saunders was also ejected after getting hit with a flagrant foul call, which resulted in a confrontation with another Buckeye, while also fouling out with under two minutes left in the contest.

The Buckeyes (15-7, 7-5 Big Ten) took an early double-figure lead for most of the first half before the Terps responded with a 10-2 run that cut the deficit to 30-26 with 4:26 remaining.

However, a collective effort from Ohio State ending off the half gave them a 42-30 lead at the break, outscoring Maryland 12-4.

Entering the second half, the Terps came out of the break with an even less valiant effort.

Maryland's offense was stalemated once again, as it has been all season. There was a lack of ball movement and flow, leading to late shot attempts on the shot clock. It resulted in the Buckeyes getting out in transition for easy buckets that met no resistance on the defensive end from the Terps.

Things quickly got out of hand around the 11-minute mark when the Buckeyes held the Terps to one field goal for about three minutes, allowing them to expand their lead to 22 points.

It was all but over for the Terps at that point, as they were unable to mount any sort of a comeback.

Solomon Washington scored 13 points and grabbed eight boards. Andre Mills added 11 points.

Christoph Tilly (19 points) and Bruce Thornton (17 points) were the leading tandems for Ohio State, guiding the offensive production all night.

Key Team Stats

Ohio State shot 57% from the floor (28-of-49 fg), 47% from the three-point line (8-of-17 3pt fg), and 60% at the free throw line (18-of-30).

Maryland outrebounded Ohio State 28-26, grabbing 11 rebounds.

The Buckeyes scored 24 points off 16 forced turnovers.

Maryland had no fast-break points.

Ohio State scored 32 points in the paint, a plus-10 advantage compared to Maryland.

Up Next:

Maryland travels to Minnesota on Sunday for a 2 p.m. matchup with the Gophers.