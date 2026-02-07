Darron Lee, Ex-Ohio State Star, Charged With Murdering Girlfriend
Darron Lee, a former linebacker for Ohio State and three NFL teams, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, per the Hamilton County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office via WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, Tenn.
Per WTVC-TV, Lee was taken into custody at the scene after unsuccessful attempts by first responders to resuscitate a female victim. She died in Ooltewah, Tenn., a small community outside of Chattanooga, on Thursday.
“Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide,” WTVC-TV wrote, again citing government officials. “The victim’s boyfriend, Darron Lee, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.”
Lee, a 31-year-old Chattanooga native, played for the Buckeyes from 2013 to ‘15. Drafted in the first round by the Jets, he spent 2016 to ‘18 with New York before playing a year apiece with the Chiefs and Bills.
In Feb. 2025, Lee took a plea deal to avoid conviction on a charge of domestic violence, entering guilty pleas to a pair of misdemeanors.
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .