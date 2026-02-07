Darron Lee, Ex-Ohio State Star, Charged With Murdering Girlfriend

Darron Lee, a former linebacker for Ohio State and three NFL teams, has been arrested and charged with the murder of his girlfriend, per the Hamilton County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office via WTVC-TV in Chattanooga, Tenn.

Per WTVC-TV, Lee was taken into custody at the scene after unsuccessful attempts by first responders to resuscitate a female victim. She died in Ooltewah, Tenn., a small community outside of Chattanooga, on Thursday.

“Preliminary findings indicate the victim’s death was the result of a homicide,” WTVC-TV wrote, again citing government officials. “The victim’s boyfriend, Darron Lee, was identified as the suspect and taken into custody at the scene.”

Lee, a 31-year-old Chattanooga native, played for the Buckeyes from 2013 to ‘15. Drafted in the first round by the Jets, he spent 2016 to ‘18 with New York before playing a year apiece with the Chiefs and Bills.

In Feb. 2025, Lee took a plea deal to avoid conviction on a charge of domestic violence, entering guilty pleas to a pair of misdemeanors.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated