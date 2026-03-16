Maryland Women's Basketball Earns No. 5 Seed in NCAA Tournament

After another very successful regular season, the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball squad is heading to their 15th straight NCAA Tournament and 21st overall under head coach Brenda Frese.

This year, the Terps finished 23-8 (11-7) with ranked victories over Kentucky, Michigan State, and Ohio State.

However, an upset at the hands of Oregon in the Big Ten Tournament knocked them down from No. 14 to No. 17 in the AP Poll. As such, College Park will not host playoff basketball this year.

Instead, Maryland heads to the Chapel Hill portion of the bracket as a No. 5 seed, where they will face No. 12 Murray State in the First Round. Meanwhile, No. 4 UNC will host No. 13 Western Illinois, with the winners meeting in the Second Round.

"The Committee always has a hard decision to make, and I was really at peace," Coach Frese said at the Terps' selection show watch party. "I've had plenty of (Tournament) teams, whether it's at home or on the road. It's a mindset this time of year. It doesn't come down to a building, it comes down to if you're ready to go do what it takes for 40 minutes to go win a game."

Murray State made the dance as an automatic qualifier for winning the Missouri Valley Conference. They enter the postseason with a 31-3 (19-1) record and will face Maryland on Friday.

UCLA, Iowa, Michigan, and Ohio State represent the Big Ten as three hosts, while Illinois, Iowa State, Michigan State, Oregon, and Washington also made the cut.

Nebraska also has a chance at the dance but first has to defeat Richmond in the play-in round.

Here's the complete bracket:

Maryland has overcome significant injuries to get to this point. Kaylene Smikle, who was the Terps' leading scorer last season, had knee surgery in December that sidelined her for the rest of the season.

First-year Lea Bartelme, who started the first four games, and sophomore Ava McKennie were also announced out for the year before even hitting conference play.

But several other players have stepped up in the trio's absence.

The Terps have been led offensively by Duke transfer Oluchi Okananwa, who averages 18.0 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. She's had 13 games with at least 20 points and three double-doubles, one of which came during the victory at No. 8 Ohio State.

Okananwa is also the ninth-most accurate scorer in the Big Ten with a 52.4% field goal rate.

"I think any opportunity to be a part of March Madness is truly a blessing," Okananwa said Sunday night. "To know that we have another game to play... we're not taking that for granted."

Indiana transfer Yarden Garzon has also been a huge help as the team's three-point specialist. Garzon leads the Big Ten with 2.8 made threes per game and is third in the conference shooting 38.0% from distance.

She's been automatic at the free throw line too, making 21 of 22 attempts.

Elsewhere, rookie Addi Mack has emerged as a third scoring option (10.7 PPG), while Saylor Poffenbarger and Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu have combined to average 13.6 rebounds, helping the Terps rank second in the conference in that regard.

Put together, this group will seek to continue the program standard of winning in March. Under Coach Frese, Maryland is an astounding 19-1 in NCAA First Round matchups, with their only loss coming two years ago to Iowa State.

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