MOVING ON: Maryland Women's Lacrosse Advances To NCAA Quarterfinals In Win Over Rutgers

It was a collective effort from the No. 3 Maryland Terrapins women's lacrosse team on Sunday afternoon in front of the home crowd at SECU Stadium, as the Terps knocked off their conference foes, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights,11-8 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Keeley Block was not only the leading goal scorer for the Terps, but also the game's leading scorer, tallying four goals.

It was a dominant opening quarter for the Terps, who scored six goals in the opening frame to take a firm 6-1 lead. Block scored the game's opening goal less than two minutes into the contest.

Block added one more goal before the quarter's end, Lauren LaPointe scored twice, and Jordyn Lypkin and Maisy Clevenger each tallied once. LaPointe assisted on two of the final goals, scoring, totaling four early points in the quarter.

In the second quarter, the Scarlet Knights responded with four goals to cut the deficit down to 8-5 at halftime.

Delainey Sutley scored the opening goal in the third quarter to pull Rutgers within two, but that would be the closest they would get the rest of the way.

Edmondson and Block each scored free-position goals in the third to put the Terps ahead 10-7 at the end of the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, both offenses were halted to a near standstill, with each team netting only one goal. Block netted the final Terps goal at the 11:05 mark, faking out the defender with an in-and-out move in front of her and drilling a shot to the top left side of the net.

Keeley nets her 4th of the game! 😤 pic.twitter.com/kqN14JOSfG — Maryland Women's Lacrosse (@MarylandWLax) May 10, 2026

Despite some moments where the defense allowed some fairly easy scores by Rutgers. Maryland goalkeeper JJ Suriano performed strongly in the net, finishing with 10 saves on the game, a key reason for the Terps' victory.

Key Game Stats

Rutgers outshot Maryland only 25-24.

Maryland put more shots on goal (21-18).

The Terps won the draw control battle 13-8.

Maryland went 19-of-21 on clears.

Multi-Point Players For Maryland

Keeley Block: four points (four goals)

Lauren LaPointe: four points (two goals & two assists)

Jordyn Lypkin: three points (one goal & two assists)

Kristen Shanahan: two points (two assists)

Maisy Clevenger: two points (two goals)

Up Next:

Maryland advances to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament, where they will face Navy on Thursday. The game time is TBD, but it will air on ESPNU.

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