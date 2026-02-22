Mills' 21 Points Lift Maryland Over Washington

The Maryland men's basketball team did not disappoint its alums, who were in attendance today, as they closed out a 64-60 down-to-the-wire victory over the Washington Huskies at Xfinity Center.

Highlights from today’s win 🎥 pic.twitter.com/O5qt3WLP6M — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 22, 2026

The Terps (11-16, 5-11 Big Ten) were led by guard Andre Mills, who scored 21 points, notching his seventh double-figure finish in the past nine games.

Mills shot 7-of-18 from the floor, 3-of-6 from the three-point line, and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.

Mills was clutch down the stretch for the Terps, scoring 10 of the final 13 points, including a highlight slam dunk off a lob pass from teammate Guillermo Del Pino with four seconds left on the clock to seal the game.

Maryland led Washington (13-14, 5-11 Big Ten) at halftime. The second half was full of lead changes, with neither team able to create real separation to run away with the game.

Washington forward Hannes Steinbach made a layup to put the Huskies ahead 58-57 with 2:20 on the clock.

On the next play, forward Solomon Washington found Mills in the left corner, who knocked down the open three-pointer, putting the Terps ahead by two.

Steinbach responded with his second straight bucket, tying the game right back up, hitting a tough, fading shot from the foul line over a Terrapin defender.

Mills was able to draw a foul and hit both free-throw attempts, giving the Terps the lead with 57 seconds remaining.

Following the free throws, Washington attempted a three-pointer that presented a good look but fell short, but was able to secure the offensive rebound and call a timeout.

After the timeout, Washington had another clean look from three that rimmed in and out. The Huskies were able to tap out the ball off the miss to Quimari Peterson, who took the ball down the middle lane and was met by Del Pino at the rim, leading to the aforementioned Mills lob throwdown.

The sequence that sealed the win 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wJIQPNoWL3 — Maryland Men’s Basketball (@TerrapinHoops) February 21, 2026

Solomon Washington finished with his third straight double-double performance, scoring 11 points and grabbing 14 rebounds. Funny enough, each of the past two double-doubles has featured Washington's stat line from today's contest. Washington has been a highlight for the Terps, continuing to be a consistent effort guy that head coach Buzz Williams can count on.

Elijah Saunders added 12 points and shot 4-of-5 from three.

Zoom Diallo led the Huskies with 19 points and Steinbach added 14.

Key Team Stats

Maryland made 10-of-23 attempts from the three-point line, which was 43%.

Washington was held to 5-of-22 shooting from three.

The Terps outrebounded the Huskies 36-23.

Maryland had 26 total points in the paint.

Today's competitive Big Ten matchup featured 13 lead changes.

Up Next:

Maryland heads to No. 9 Nebraska for a tough road matchup on Wednesday. Tipoff begins at 7 p.m.