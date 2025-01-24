National media reacts to Maryland's massive win over No. 17 Illinois
The Maryland Terrapins hit the court last night to take on No. 17 Illinois in a hostile environment and in desperate need of road win. Entering Thursday night's matchup, the Terps were 0-4 on the road this season and hadn't won a true road game since Feb. 25, 2024. With pressure building on the program, head coach Kevin Willard and his Terrapin squad delivered in a massive way. Not only did Maryland defeat Illinois, the Terrapins dominated the Fighting Illini from start to finish.
Led by big men Julian Reese and Derik Queen, the Terps imposed their will and played a physical brand of ball that was just too much to Illinois to handle. Reese and Queen combined for 52 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals, and 3 blocks. Even more impressive is the fact that the Terrapins scored a whopping 62 points in the paint, the most by any Big Ten team so far this season. At one point in the second half, the lead ballooned to 21 points.
Not only did the win give the Terps their first road win of the season, it also sent a powerful message to the rest of the Big Ten teams that Maryland is a legitimate threat in this conference. The road ahead doesn't get much easier, with matchups at Indiana, home against No. 18 Wisconsin, and at Ohio State all on the horizon. But for now, fans are enjoying the possibility that Maryland may have turned a corner in 2025, one that could propel the Terrapins on a deep run in March.
Here are some of the top social media reactions from Thursday night's win:
