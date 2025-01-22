Where Big Ten teams rank in SI's 2025 way-too-early Top 25
We have officially turned the page to the 2025 football season after Ohio State took down Notre Dame in the national title to capture the Big Ten's second-straight championship. As of now, the Big Ten owns college football and it might not be any different next year. The conference should be loaded once again and it shows in the early 2025 rankings.
Our sister site, Michigan Wolverines on SI, created their own way-too-early top 25 for next season. Of course, after finishing 4-8, Maryland football wasn't considered on the list, but plenty of Maryland's future opponents are on the list.
Penn State came in at No. 2.
"Will Penn State finish No. 2? Likely not with how James Franklin has struggled to win the big games, but on paper, Penn State should be as good as anyone. Drew Allar, Nic Singleton, and Kaytron Allen are all back. The Nittany Lions should be really good once again, but can Franklin coach Penn State to a national title? That remains the biggest question."
The defending champions, Ohio State, checked in at No. 4.
"Ohio State will lose an absolute ton to the NFL, but the Buckeyes will still have playmakers on both sides of the football. Wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate are back along with Caleb Downs at safety. Former No. 1 QB Julian Sayin will likely start and Ohio State has been able to reload just fine."
Oregon, who went undefeated in Big Ten play, was listed at No. 8.
"Despite losing quarterback Dillon Gabriel, Jordan James, Tez Johnson, and others, Oregon should be explosive again next year. Quarterback Dante Moore sat behind Gabriel this year but he will be the next man up. Former Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart is set to return to become Moore's No.1 target. Edges Matayo Uiagalelei and Teitum Tuioti will carry Oregon's defense."
A veteran Illinois squad has an early No. 14 ranking.
"Illinois is set to return just about everyone from its 10-win team this past year. Luke Altmyer is back at quarterback, but he will have to find a couple of new pass catchers after both Pat Bryant and Zakhari Franklin left due to graduation. The Illini return their whole offensive line and most of the defense."
While Michigan's season wasn't great, the Wolverines are expected to improve plenty next season. Wolverines are listed at No. 15.
"Michigan figured it out defensively to end the season, but all eyes will be on the Wolverines' offense next season. New offensive coordinator, new running back Justice Haynes to go along with Jordan Marshall, oh, and a new quarterback. The question will be how long veteran Mikey Keene can fend off five-star freshman Bryce Underwood."
Indiana made its first CFP this year and the Hoosiers are No. 18.
"Curt Cignetti shocked the world with how well he had his Hoosiers playing last year. Indiana won't be under the radar anymore though. The Hoosiers lose Kurtis Rourke at quarterback but they replace him with former Cal star Fernando Mendoza who will have Elijah Surratt and Co. to throw to. Edge Mikail Kamara and linebacker Aiden Fisher are back for the Hoosier defense."
Teams like Nebraska, USC, and Iowa could all potentially be ranked as well. One thing is for certain, the Big Ten isn't going away any time soon.
