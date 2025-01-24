Angel Reese shouts out her brother after career-day in win over Illinois
After losing four games on the road by a combined 17 points, Maryland men's basketball finally got over the hump on Thursday night -- in a big way. The Terrapins traveled to No. 17 Illinois and completely dominated the Illini, 91-70 to lift Maryland 15-5 (5-4). The win over Illinois now ties it with the Terrapins in the Big Ten standings.
It was a team effort by Maryland, but the post-play really drove home the victory. Forward Julian Reese had 27 points and freshman phenom Derik Queen put together a 25-piece to propel the Terrapins to a massive victory. The duo. combined for 52 points on their own and there were plenty of people who took notice of what Maryland did against a good Illini team.
Most notably, former Maryland and LSU star, Angel Reese. The WNBA star is the sister of Julian Reese and she was helping by putting respect on his team on her social media account.
The younger Reese is in his senior season with Maryland. He's currently averaging 13.7 points and 9.7 boards per game. Thursday marked a career day for Reese. His 27 points and 17 rebounds are both career highs and he hopes to continue to build off of the historic showing as Maryland continues to fight for a Conference Championship.
Reese's sister, Angel, played for Maryland from 2020-2022 before she finished her collegiate career with LSU. Now in the WNBA, Reese is already one of the most popular figures in the game playing for the Chicago Sky.
