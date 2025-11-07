No. 10 Terps handle UMBC 87-54, Improving to 2-0
It's only the second game of the season, but the No. 10 Terps (2-0) have dominated in both of their outings. Defeating the UMBC Retrievers (1-1), 87-54, yesterday evening.
Despite missing two key senior guards, Kaylee Smilkle and Bri McDaniel, the Terps continue to get good production from a variety of freshmen and transfers.
Maryland had four players finish in double figures: Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (15 points), Oluchi Okananwa (15 points), Yarden Garzon (12 points), and Saylor Poffenbarger (11 points). The Terps had 12 players score.
The Retrievers hung in the game in the first half, with guard Kennedy Austin hitting two separate three-pointers at the end of the first and second quarters, with the latter making it a 40-28 game at the half.
Opening up the third quarter, Maryland came out hot, scoring the first 13 points in the quarter, highlighted by three 3-pointers by Garzon, Poffenbarger, and Okananwa. Ultimately, the Terps outscored the Retrievers 27-10 in the quarter, leading to their comfortable double-digit victory.
UMBC was led by Jade Tillman, who scored 17 points, and then by Kennedy Austin (14 points) & Heidi Williams (12 points) off the bench.
Terps Team Stats
32-of-59 made field goals: 54%
15-of-20 from the free throw line: 75%
40 rebounds (14 offensive )
23 assists
11 steals
21 forced turnovers (23 points scored off the turnovers)
42 points in the paint
17 fast break points
UMBC, however, was held to under 30% shooting from the field, struggling to gain easy buckets to help cut into the deficit.
Underrated Performers On The Night
Kyndal Walker: seven points on 4-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals
Marya Boiko: eight points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block
Lea Bartelme: five points, two rebounds, seven assists, and one steal
In the postgame, Terps head coach Brenda Frese discussed the team's effort and performance in tonight's victory;
“We’re playing really hard every possession. Obviously defense is something they’re really prideful of, and I love the ownership that they’re taking on both ends of the floor.
She continued, stating, "I thought defensively, our effort was really strong. Winning every quarter, just that focus and never taking your foot off the gas, and just every game, growing as a team and being able to see how unselfish we are."
Up Next:
The Terps continue the early homestand, welcoming the Georgetown Hoyas to College Park on Nov. 9th, with tipoff starting at 1 p.m.
More from Maryland On SI
Stay up to date with the Terrapins by bookmarking Maryland On SI.