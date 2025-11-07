All terrapins

No. 10 Terps handle UMBC 87-54, Improving to 2-0

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team won its second straight at home to kick off the season, defeating UMBC 87-54 at Xfinity Center Thursday night.

Feb 29, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Brenda Frese reacts during the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
It's only the second game of the season, but the No. 10 Terps (2-0) have dominated in both of their outings. Defeating the UMBC Retrievers (1-1), 87-54, yesterday evening.

Despite missing two key senior guards, Kaylee Smilkle and Bri McDaniel, the Terps continue to get good production from a variety of freshmen and transfers.

Maryland had four players finish in double figures: Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu (15 points), Oluchi Okananwa (15 points), Yarden Garzon (12 points), and Saylor Poffenbarger (11 points). The Terps had 12 players score.

The Retrievers hung in the game in the first half, with guard Kennedy Austin hitting two separate three-pointers at the end of the first and second quarters, with the latter making it a 40-28 game at the half.

Opening up the third quarter, Maryland came out hot, scoring the first 13 points in the quarter, highlighted by three 3-pointers by Garzon, Poffenbarger, and Okananwa. Ultimately, the Terps outscored the Retrievers 27-10 in the quarter, leading to their comfortable double-digit victory.

UMBC was led by Jade Tillman, who scored 17 points, and then by Kennedy Austin (14 points) & Heidi Williams (12 points) off the bench.

Terps Team Stats

32-of-59 made field goals: 54%

15-of-20 from the free throw line: 75%

40 rebounds (14 offensive )

23 assists

11 steals

21 forced turnovers (23 points scored off the turnovers)

42 points in the paint

17 fast break points

UMBC, however, was held to under 30% shooting from the field, struggling to gain easy buckets to help cut into the deficit.

Underrated Performers On The Night

Kyndal Walker: seven points on 4-of-6 shooting, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals

Marya Boiko: eight points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block

Lea Bartelme: five points, two rebounds, seven assists, and one steal

In the postgame, Terps head coach Brenda Frese discussed the team's effort and performance in tonight's victory;

“We’re playing really hard every possession. Obviously defense is something they’re really prideful of, and I love the ownership that they’re taking on both ends of the floor.

She continued, stating, "I thought defensively, our effort was really strong. Winning every quarter, just that focus and never taking your foot off the gas, and just every game, growing as a team and being able to see how unselfish we are."

Up Next:

The Terps continue the early homestand, welcoming the Georgetown Hoyas to College Park on Nov. 9th, with tipoff starting at 1 p.m.

