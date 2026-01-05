Womens Basketball Bounce Back From First Loss of The Season

The Maryland Terrapins got back on track in front of a star-studded crowd featuring the 2006 Women’s Basketball National Championship in an 82-67 win over the Indiana Hoosiers Sunday Evening.

The Terps came into Sunday evening’s game looking to shake off their 73-70 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini, which was the team's first of the season.

It was a one-sided game from the jump, with the Terps maintaining their lead for most of the game.

The first half saw the Hoosiers put up quite the fight, gaining a lead for a brief moment during the first quarter, but early foul trouble for key players Zania Socka-Nguemen (4), Edessa Noyan (3) and Shay Ciezki (2) ultimately helped the Terps secure their 39-32 lead heading into the half.

The second half was a different story, as the Terps put their foot on the gas pedal and put their B1G rival to rest.

Oluchi Okananwa, who’s been making a serious case for B1G Women’s Player of the Year, erupted for a career-high 34 points, which was 8 points shy of the Maryland women's 42-point record shared between Brionna Jones (1/11/17) and Marissa Coleman (3/28/09).

Okananwa’s impressive performance extended beyond points scored, as she also contributed another game-high 3 steals.

She wasn’t alone in her scoring efforts, as the Terps also saw a double-digit contribution from Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu with 12 points on efficient shooting, going 7 for 8 from the field.

On top of an efficient scoring night, Ozzy-Momodou also bounced back from a 4-rebound game against Illinois, posting a season-high 15 rebounds, which marked her second double-digit rebound performance and her second double-double of the season.

While Indiana ultimately walked away from the contest with a loss, not all was bad for the Hoosiers, as Maya Makalusky and Shay Ciezki both posted impressive scoring outputs with 20 and 17, respectively.

In her efforts, Makaslausky matched her season-high of 6 three-pointers.

Key Team Stats

The Terps outrebounded the Hoosiers 32-26.

Maryland’s bench outscored Indiana’s 17-4.

Indiana’s 21 turnovers matched their second-most turnovers this season.

Indiana’s 1 steal marked their lowest amount og the season.

The Hoosiers failed to record a block for the second time this season

The Terps scored 25 of their points off turnovers

Up Next:

The Terps will head up to New Jersey to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-7), while the Hoosiers will continue their road trip with a stop in Nebraska against the Cornhuskers (13-2).

More From Maryland On SI